AUBURN — After being matched touchdown-for-touchdown in the first half, the Maroons pulled away in the second.
Led by Shaheed Beal’s six touchdowns — five of which came in the second half — the Auburn football team powered past Whitesboro 53-35 at Holland Stadium Friday.
"Our offense did a fantastic job. ... This is a powerful team. They were 3-1 coming in, and the offense did a fantastic job and the defense did enough to slow them down," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said. "That's a team that's scored a lot of points this year, and the defense had a couple of key stops.
"But our offense was unstoppable tonight. No doubt."
On top of his six touchdown runs, Beal finished with 285 yards on 20 carries, as well as two interceptions on defense.
"Last week he touched the ball probably three times. ... Indian River did a nice job doubling him," Moskov said. "So we put him in the backfield and gave him maximum touches and he did his thing tonight."
Quarterback Troy Churney added 142 yards and one touchdown on nine carries, and Dante Herndon had another Auburn rushing touchdown.
The Maroons capped a two-minute, 34 yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run by Beal on their first possession of the contest. Whitesboro evened the scoring at 7-7 on a 30-yard quarterback keeper, but Auburn went up 14-7 on an 11-yard run by Herndon with 2:24 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors had the only touchdown of the second quarter when they punched it in from the 1 yard line, and the teams went into halftime knotted at 14-14.
You have free articles remaining.
Auburn was able to create some breathing room in the second half.
The Maroons went three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter, but after a Beal interception, Beal rushed the ball down the middle from the 13 and into the end zone to put Auburn up 21-14.
Whitesboro tied the score again with 5:21 left in the third quarter, but Beal scored two more times — from the 18 and the 16 — to give Auburn a 34-21 advantage by the end of the third quarter.
"We had a couple key stops and good field position," Moskov said. "They went for it on fourth down and we got good field position there, and then we were able to get up by a couple scores and they started to throw the ball more. ... We got them out of their power set, which was giving us trouble."
Churney rushed 61 yards into the end zone early in the fourth, but the score was taken off the board by a penalty. The Maroons continued the drive and Churney broke through multiple tackles to score from the 14.
Whitesboro scored twice in the final 6:32, but Beal answered both with a touchdown of his own — from 27 yards out and 54 yards out — and Auburn cruised to victory.
Now 1-1 in the league, Auburn (4-1 overall) travels to Central Square for another league tilt on Oct. 11.
"It's another huge game for us going up to their place next week," Moskov said. "This was a league win tonight, and we've got three more league games. It's a small division, and we've got to keep winning at this point."