Bend, don't break: Auburn football captures overtime victory against East Syracuse Minoa

AUBURN — Bend but don't break.

That might be Auburn football's recipe for success this fall. To capture their first win of the season, the Maroons exemplified that phrase to a tee.

Auburn defeated East Syracuse Minoa 12-6 in overtime on Friday, leaning on a handful of defensive stops deep in its own territory.

It was a gutsy victory for a young Maroons squad, who rebounded after last week's thumping at Fayetteville-Manlius.

Dave Moskov credited the team's defense for not only forcing an overtime situation, but playing its best when the chips were down.

"All the credit goes to (defensive coordinator Matt Moskov)," Dave Moskov said. "You give him some film — we didn't have much on F-M last week — and he can break it down and figure out what to do. Take away their first score, the defense was outstanding all night long."

A touchdown with 27 seconds left in the second quarter by Auburn's Lee Joyner secured a 6-6 tie at halftime. That'd be the final score of regulation, though it was not for lack of chances.

Multiple times in the second half, the Spartans advanced deep in Auburn territory but failed to punch the ball into the end zone.

The biggest stop came in the fourth quarter. At the beginning of that final frame, ESM had second-and-3 from the Auburn 5 but were pushed backward on consecutive plays by junior lineman Dom London (14 tackles, three sacks) and freshman linebacker Christian London (nine tackles). That led to a turnover on downs.

Auburn failed to score on the ensuing drive, pushing the game to overtime.

In high school overtime, each team has at least one possession that begins with a first-and-10 from the opposing 20-yard line. The Maroons won the toss and elected to go second.

"We just wanted to see what they would do," Moskov said. "They have a kicker, so maybe we would've forced them into a (field goal attempt). We don't have much of a kicking game, so we would've tried to score a touchdown and go for two anyway, but it just worked out."

The plan worked. Dom London sacked Spartans quarterback Nick Commisso on the first two downs, forcing a third-and-20. An incomplete pass on third down and a tackle at the line of scrimmage on fourth down ended ESM's lone overtime possession.

Kemauri Perry was Auburn's most explosive offensive player all night, and he was rewarded with the bulk of the work on the Maroons' possession. On the winning play of the game, Perry took a toss to the left and found the seam to the end zone from the 1-yard line.

Auburn's primary tailback finished with 172 yards on 35 rushing attempts. Joyner added 32 yards on seven carries, and was also credited with a pair of sacks on defense.

"Perry was the workhorse tonight," Moskov said. "The game plan this week was to establish the run. We've got some young offensive linemen who are big and physical. Kemauri showed us some good things last week. That was the No. 1 goal to establish him with the ground game."

Through the start of the season, Moskov has preached the youthfulness of his team. Though pre-snap penalties were far too common for his liking, he thinks Friday's dramatic win can be a building block for the team.

Auburn (1-1) will host Watertown next week with a chance to break over .500.

"This will be tremendous for their confidence," Moskov said. "A lot of these kids have never been a part of a win. We've been selling them on a vision, which is something they've only heard about or maybe saw from the student section last year. To get that payoff tonight, those messages sink in."