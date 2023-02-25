POPLAR RIDGE — Southern Cayuga's halftime pep talk had its desired effect.

Ahead by only two after two quarters, and plagued by missteps, the Chiefs entered the third quarter on a mission. An 18-0 run ensued, and now Southern Cayuga is returning to the section semifinals.

The third-seeded Chiefs knocked off Marathon 51-28 on Saturday in the Section IV, Class D quarterfinals.

A one-sided score at the end was anything but in the first half. If the lower-seeded Olympians had any hope of an upset after 16 minutes, that quickly evaporated. Southern Cayuga held Marathon without a bucket for nearly six minutes to start the second half to build a substantial cushion.

"We had to get back to Southern Cayuga basketball: cut our turnovers down, stay in front defensively and rebound," said Chiefs coach Ed Heslop. "We did that a lot better than the first half. We were playing at their pace, but were able to get it around to our pace and control the ball."

Sophomore Charli Bennett was the go-to scorer for the Chiefs with 29 points. She added 13 rebounds and 10 steals to complete a triple-double.

Emily Prince added important secondary scoring with 12 points, to go with five rebounds and four steals.

While Bennett remains the team's offensive engine, Prince's performance is indicative of the Chiefs' growing depth that was at times absent in the first half of the season.

Since the start of February, the Chiefs have had several players aside from Bennett score in double figures (or close to it), whether that be Ellie Brozon's 10 points in the last sectional game or the 17 in the regular season finale, Norah McCarthy's 12 in the previous meeting with Marathon on Feb. 18, or Circe Perez's eight-point, 14-rebound game earlier this week against Morris.

Those well-rounded efforts bode well in the postseason.

"It's huge, because everybody is keying in on Charli," Heslop said. "We're maturing as a team. Charli is a sophomore, Emily Prince is a sophomore, and a couple girls off the bench are sophomores. Norah and Circe are juniors. Early on we had to learn how to play together. We're getting used to each other and trusting each other."

Saturday was the third time that the Southern Cayuga and Marathon teams had seen each other this season, and the rout in the finale was the outlier. The previous two meetings were decided by a combined 11 points.

The section quarterfinals is where Southern Cayuga's familiarity with other Class D opponents ends. The Chiefs will face No. 2 Oxford in the next round, and potential championship game opponents include Cherry Valley-Springfield or Worcester — all programs that reside outside of the familiar IAC.

Such is life for Class D basketball teams in Section IV.

"I don't think it makes a huge difference. We weren't thrilled to get Marathon because it was another league game," Heslop. "Coming from the other side ... we went to Oxford to scrimmage them so I could get a look early on. With traveling and scouting and reports from other coaches, I've got a great rapport with a number of coaches in the east and we're reasonably comfortable going against teams we haven't played."

Southern Cayuga's game against Oxford is scheduled for Wednesday at SUNY Delhi.