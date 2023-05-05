AUBURN -- Put the ball in play, good things happen.

The often-used coach speak needed seven innings, but was finally proven correct.

Auburn baseball defeated Cortland 1-0 on Friday at Falcon Park, earning a home-and-home sweep against the team that defeated the Maroons in last year's Class A section championship.

The winning run came on a seemingly routine play. Pinch hitter Jonathon Herrick poked a ground ball toward Cortland's second baseman, but the throw to first was flubbed, allowing Noah Morrison to score from second for the game-ender.

"(Herrick) hadn't seen any pitches all day long, and that's a tough spot," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "To his credit, he did exactly what we need these guys to do. He put a ball in play, and fortunately for us they didn't make the play."

Auburn's chances would've been long gone if not for the efforts of starting pitcher Owen Birchard.

Birchard, a right-handed junior, pitched a complete game shutout, striking out eight batters in the process.

Cortland managed only three hits, but also walked five times. The Tigers' greatest threat came in the top of the fifth, when the visitors loaded the bases against Birchard, with none out.

Auburn's hurler responded with his three best at-bats of the game, earning a strikeout, a force out at home, and another strikeout to silence the threat.

"He definitely upped his intensity, and that's what we want our guys to do," Turcsik said. "We're getting toward the stretch run. In three games this week, I thought out guys really stepped up their competitive side. Hopefully we continue that for the next two weeks and continue rolling into playoffs."

Before Auburn looks toward sectionals, the Maroons hope to capture their second SCAC league title in three years.

Auburn entered Friday's game with a two-game league in the division over Jamesville-DeWitt. The wins over Cortland only helped matters, but the Maroons aren't hanging the banner just yet -- Auburn has two games early next week against Oswego, then wraps up league play on Thursday at J-D.

The game could decide the division winner.

"It's staying within the focus of what our goals are," Turcsik said. "Our goal was to win our first tournament we played, another was to win the league title, and to go onto sectionals and win a championship. We're in a spot we want to be, but at the same time we can't have any letdowns.

"These guys don't take anything for granted. Monday's the next game, and it's a game we've got to win."