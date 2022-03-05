Blue Devil blues: Moravia defied by Newfield in section championship

CORTLAND — The longer a season, the more difficult the losses become.

The highest remaining seed in the tournament, Moravia boys basketball had every opportunity to win the Section IV Class C title and make its first state appearance in five years.

Instead, the Blue Devils begin the grieving process, left to wonder why such a promising season came to such a sudden halt following a 55-45 loss to Newfield in the section championship Saturday at SUNY Cortland.

"It takes awhile to get over, it really does," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said. "It takes a lot out of you because you invest so much into the season. When it stops abruptly, it stings.

"You beat yourself up a little bit, but you regroup and find the positive that'll make you stronger moving forward."

Before moving on, Mulvaney plans to look back at what went wrong against the Trojans. Moravia was ahead, though only by a basket or two, for the entire first half.

That lead increased to nine, 30-21, with a minute expired in the second half after junior point guard Kyler Proper (13 points) drained consecutive 3s.

From then on, though, offense was a slog for the Blue Devils. Typically able to spin around defenses with Globetrotter-esque passing, Moravia had no such luck against Newfield's athletic, lanky defense.

After Proper's 3 at the seven-minute mark of the third quarter, Moravia was held to three made field goals the rest of the game.

The Blue Devils' only constant on offense came from the free-throw line, where they finished 8-for-17 in the second half (and 11-for-21 overall). Adding insult to injury, Moravia's typically-proficient long-range shooting went 6-for-31.

The offensive struggles came only two weeks and a day after Moravia pummeled Newfield 80-61 in the IAC championship.

"I think they got to our shooters and made them uncomfortable," Mulvaney said. "We weren't attacking with the same mindset that we had two weeks ago. Part of that is them and part of that is us, not making shots we're accustomed to making."

In the third quarter as Moravia's offense began to sink, Newfield's started to surge. Successful 3s by the Trojans' Jalen Hardison and Zachary Taylor dissipated the Blue Devils' edge, and a runaway layup by Taylor put Newfield in front 33-32 midway through the third.

Despite falling behind by multiple scores, the Blue Devils were on the brink of a tying the game several times in the final 10 minutes. Abram Wasileski (game-high 21 points) completed a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut the deficit to two; Aiden Kelly went 1-for-2 at the line with five minutes left in the fourth that brought the difference to one.

In the final two minutes, Newfield offered several opportunities for the Blue Devils to overtake the lead. On consecutive possessions, the Trojans threw the ball out of bounds twice and stepped over the boundary once.

A new ballgame proved elusive. Each time Moravia attempted to answer, the feeling of an invisible lid capping the hoop rejected the shots.

"It's frustrating," Mulvaney said. "You want them to relax and not feel the pressure that we need to score. It's that blend you have to get them to realize. I think the longer we went without scoring, the more pressure that put on our guys."

Moravia's last gasp came with 27 seconds left. Newfield missed the first free-throw try of a one-and-one, and Drew Nye banked in a transition 3 to make it 50-45 Trojans. That's as close as the Blue Devils came to evening the score.

Now the wait begins for next season, when Moravia will return its entire roster that was without a senior in 2021-22.

With young players left to stew on the first sectional disappointment of their varsity careers, Mulvaney had a message: Be proud.

"They showed so much growth this year and the coaching staff is extremely proud of everything they accomplished," Mulvaney said. "We were honest with them that it's gonna hurt for a couple days. But we also made the point that they didn't let anyone down, not their teammates, not the coaches and not the community.

"We still support them 100% and they need to keep those chins high as we learn from this experience."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

