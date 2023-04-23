Longtime Moravia basketball coach Todd Mulvaney remembers 5-year-old Kyler Proper storming around the gymnasium, sporting a headband and mohawk.

While the stellar dribbling skills, quickness and defensive intensity were years from peaking, the spark was there.

"You knew even then," Mulvaney said, "he was gonna grow up and be a player for us."

The mohawk is gone. The headband is not, nor the spark that gave opposing teams headaches throughout the 2022-23 winter season.

Proper, now Moravia's starting point guard, led the march to the Blue Devils' first Section IV title in six years and an appearance in the New York state final four.

Kyler Proper's Trophy Case Statistics 2022-23: Averaged 11.7 points, 5 assists, 3 steals per game. Set Moravia's single-season record for assists with 125. Accolades IAC Small School North First-Team (2021-22) IAC Small School North Second-Team (2022-23)

Like many student-athletes who grow up in the Moravia school district, Proper was inspired to pick up a basketball by the various varsity teams that made title contention seem like an annual rite.

His first opportunity to represent the varsity program came in 2020-21, but two games into the COVID-shortened season, Proper took a shoulder to the face against Marathon and broke his nose. The ensuing surgery kept him out the remainder of the season.

Back healthy for his sophomore year, Proper led a deep, albeit youthful, Moravia squad to the Section IV, Class C championship.

However, an injury again hampered the Blue Devils point guard. While Proper shrugged off his limitations down the stretch — "I had a calf sleeve, so I was alright," he said — Mulvaney remembers being shocked he was available to play.

"He was banged up pretty good. He was struggling," Mulvaney said. "Going into our last sectional game, he didn't practice two out of the three days we had to prepare for Newfield. And he was just trying to rehab, do the ice, elevating — anything he could to get on the floor."

While the Blue Devils bowed out in the section final to eventual state champion Newfield, Proper managed 13 points while guarding Jalen Hardison, later named Class C Player of the Year in New York state.

Nothing — not injuries or bad luck — could stop Proper and the Blue Devils this winter. Moravia won 18 of its 19 regular season games, then stomped Newfield for the IAC crown.

Section IV's best offered little resistance in sectional play. The Blue Devils beat their three opponents, Greene, Newfield and Tioga in the final, by an average margin of nearly 23 points.

When the final buzzer rang in the section final, Proper joined his teammates for a dogpile at center-court.

"It was just happiness," Proper said. "Moving on past the section, it was pretty sweet."

While Proper was his usually effective self through sectionals, Mulvaney recalls an earlier game that made a lasting impression.

Mid-January, the Blue Devils faced Newfield in a rematch of the previous season's section final. The teams entered the game with a combined win-loss record of 18-1.

The game, which took place on a Friday, the 13th, was a nightmare for Moravia. While Proper poured in 16 points, the Blue Devils lost by 19 and several players exited with injuries.

No rest for the weary. Two days later, Moravia was scheduled to play Section V's Lyons, which at the time was undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the state.

Hoping to prevent a two-game skid, Moravia quickly righted the ship and pulled off a three-point win with Proper leading the way.

"He didn't kill it with the stats, but controlled the tempo and controlled both ends of the floor," Mulvaney said. "It was a close game, and as close to a sectional game you find at that time of year. And we won it. That said a lot about our team, and Kyler specifically."

The element of control, Proper said, is the major attraction to playing point guard.

"I've always been a point guard," Proper said. "I just like feeling like a leader out there and keeping everyone on pace with what we're trying to do."

The role entails much more than scoring points. While Proper can drop in a bucket when needed, he's also responsible for running the offense, keeping teammates involved and being a pest on the defensive end.

When Proper's on his A-game, he's finding Joe Baylor for easy layups, or Aiden Kelly on the wing for an open 3-pointer. But Proper's best connection, arguably, is with junior swingman Abram Wasileski.

Their chemistry is best exemplified by the consistent appearance of alley-oops — a rare sight in a high school game — with Proper feeding Wasileski for the two points.

Mulvaney remembers first witnessing the pair attempt the play, with mixed results. His reaction was typical of a coach, averse to such high-risk basketball. But the Blue Devils' bench boss has grown to appreciate the play all the same.

"They would attempt a play like that and miss a dunk or throw it out of bounds. Abram got so rehearsed with the outcome he'd just walk to the bench," Mulvaney said. "They've played so long together. ... It's chemistry you can't teach and something the kids developed because they trust each other. If they can pull it off, you've gotta hope for the best and live with the occasional turnover."

"We didn't really ever practice it," Proper said. "We have a connection, and Abram can really get up there. I don't know the first game we got it, but once we did we continued to work on it throughout the whole year.

"We got pretty good at it, I guess."

While his toolbox is vast, Proper hopes to continue to improve for his senior year in 2023-24 — he singled out knock-down shooting as a specific focal point — as this group of Moravia players takes its final swing at a state title.

"That would be the goal, but we've gotta take it one step at a time," Proper said. "Keep climbing that ladder to get there."

If that goal is met, expect the headband-wearing spark plug to be a major reason why.