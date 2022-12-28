Boys Cross Country All-Stars: Chris Howard helps Auburn make history

There's no need for a scoreboard in cross country.

That makes for an interesting feeling at the conclusion of each race.

More often than not, runners are too preoccupied to immediately check results. Some collapse to the ground in exhaustion, others look to smartwatches to gauge performance.

When finding out that Auburn had won its first sectional title in over three decades, Chris Howard's reaction was ... delayed.

The Maroons' junior placed fifth at the Section III Class A championships in November at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, then watched as one teammate after another reached the finish line.

Anticipation mounted. Runners gathered around a parent, repeatedly checking competitors' times online.

"I didn't really know anything that was happening behind me or in front of me at sectionals," Howard said. "I was talking to our coach (Greg Stowell) and asked if he thought we were gonna win. He was like, 'I don't know, F-M and B'ville had some really good races.'

"(Kyleen Brady's) dad was looking at the results online ... and everybody started losing it. They put in the official results and we'd won. It was a moment of absolute joy."

With Howard leading the way, Auburn had clinched its first cross country title since 1987. It was a moment the program had built toward for the last handful of seasons, but one that can't be predicted or guaranteed.

"We didn't know, losing some seniors, how we were going to fare versus some teams who weren't losing seniors. We weren't sure," Howard said. "I feel like we started off the season pretty strong, but as the season went on we started to get stronger and stronger and got into a rhythm and clicked together."

Though Howard had higher finishes at the Weedsport Invitational (he placed first) and the McDaniel-Baxter Invitational (he placed fourth), his favorite performance of 2022 was at the Salt City Athletic Conference league meet in Baldwinsville in mid-October.

He recalls feeling less than 100% but was able to gut out a strong performance by finishing sixth out of 221 students — a true measure of cross country excellence.

"I felt kinda crappy, kinda bad," Howard said. "I sorta collected myself even though the race hurt a lot. I didn't run my fastest time, but I think it was less than one second off. I was able to pull it all together in a moment where I just didn't have it."

Though Howard would've qualified anyway, the added benefit of winning sectionals as a team is that each member is granted a berth at the New York state championships.

As a sophomore in 2021, Howard (along with teammate Owen Gasper) became the first cross country runner from Auburn in 12 years to reach the state meet. He ultimately placed 51st in the Class A race at Chenango Valley, and admitted some nerves set in that affected his run.

In 2022 at V-V-S, he was far more comfortable and it showed in his improved ranking (44th) and time (17:39.7 to 17:23.3).

"I went out really fast (last year) and didn't know what was happening. But this year I felt perfectly fine, I felt normal," Howard said. "Everybody's gonna go out, gonna start sprinting and they're gonna die off. I just needed to run my race and I'd be completely fine.

"I felt pretty good. Probably coulda went a bit faster. But for the course conditions being so muddy and swampy, I felt I had a pretty good performance."

Howard is also a standout athlete for Auburn's indoor and outdoor track teams. Focusing on his final season of cross country, he hopes to continue rising up the ranks.

"I want to make states a third time," Howard said, "and make sure I put every single ounce of what I have into the season so I can walk away knowing I did everything I possibly could do."