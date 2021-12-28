Boys Cross Country All-Stars: Chris Howard leads Auburn back to prominence

It had been a long time coming since Auburn cross country's last qualifier for the state championships.

Entering the fall 2021 season, the Maroons hadn't sent a runner to New York's final race in over a decade. The last to do it were Patrick Lattimore and Kim Lupo, who both made it to states in 2009.

In the 11 years since, there were several near-misses. From 2012 to 2014, boys runner Jordan Middleton was on the cusp three straight years, but couldn't secure the necessary top five finish at sectionals to qualify.

Chris Howard, a sophomore at Auburn High, helped break that streak.

About Auburn's Chris Howard Top Finishes 25th at V-V-S Invitational (18:23.7) 18th at B'Ville Invitational (17:29.1) 8th at McQuaid Invitational (16:38.6) 1st at Weedsport Invitational (18:05.0) 10th at SCAC Championships (17:06.6) 9th at Section III Class A Championships (17:39.7) 51st at NYSPHSAA Class A Championships (17:20.3)

Howard was among three Maroons runners to clinch a spot at this year's state championship meet at Chenango Valley State Park, joining teammates Owen Gasper and Kyleen Brady.

To earn his berth, Howard placed ninth overall — and fifth among those not representing title-winning Fayetteville-Manlius — at the Section III Class A championships on Nov. 6.

In total, Auburn had four boys runners place in the top 35, with Howard, Gasper, senior James Cuddy and sophomore Keegan Brady.

"It was really great," Howard said, reflecting on the Maroons' season. "We all had a good team dynamic and had fun together. We just went throughout the season and tried to motivate each other the best as possible."

Howard especially credits his eighth-grade counterpart, Gasper, as motivation. The pair often traded spots on Auburn's leaderboard — while Howard might have the top time at one invitational, Gasper would take the next, and so on.

"It was the best to race against Owen. We'd always bring out the best in each other," Howard said. "Some days he'd have a better race, and some days I'd have the better race. I think Owen was my greatest source of motivation. The only reason I did as well as I did was because I kept saying, 'I've gotta get Owen, I've gotta catch Owen.' It was great to see him do so well for such a young athlete."

Among individual highlights, Howard took gold at the Weedsport Invitational, 10th at the Salt City Athletic Conference championships, 22nd at the B'Ville Invitational and 25th at the V-V-S Invite.

He marks the McQuaid Invitational on Oct. 2 in Rochester as his turning point. Howard’s time of 16:38.6 at Genesee Valley Park was eighth out of 144 large school runners.

"I didn't think (making states) was something that was guaranteed, but something I could try," Howard said. "It really clicked right around McQuaid when I realized I could do this."

Auburn ran at Chenango Valley State Park on Sept. 18 as part of the McDaniel-Baxter Invitational, so Howard was familiar with the course entering the state championships, but he admits that the earlier race "was not the best for me ... I didn't have the best experience."

The second go-around, he finished the course in 17:20.3 for 51st overall in the Class A race, a full minute better than his previous try.

Even better for Howard, with two more academic years remaining he'll have several more chances to improve upon that state championship time and potentially help flip Auburn's non-qualifying streak into an annual tradition of appearances.

"My coaches said it's been such a long time since any runner from Auburn has gone past sectionals," Howard said. "It feels really good to be a part of a team that can do things people haven't done in awhile."

