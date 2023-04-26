When Dustin Swartwood joined Auburn's indoor track and field team, the program was in a drought.

Lack of competition and passion marred the Maroons.

The program won multiple individual state championships in the 1980s. In the 2000s, Auburn had state qualifiers on a near-annual basis.

In 2019-20 — Swartwood's freshman year — Auburn was in the midst of a six-year absence among New York state's best.

"No one was dedicated to anything," Swartwood said. "Freshman year, people would just hang out on the high jump mats and just sit there the whole time. It wasn't fun to watch.

"My sophomore, junior and senior years, it really took off."

Swartwood is a major reason why. Last winter as a junior, he became the first Auburn indoor track athlete to reach the state championships since the trio of Shahnika Williams, Leon Atkins and Jordan Middleton did so in 2015.

This winter, he solidified his position as one of the state's most decorated throwers. Swartwood finished as runner-up in both the boys weight throw and shot put at the NYSPHSAA/Federation championships in March in Staten Island.

The motivation for senior year was two-fold: Swartwood wanted to improve upon his standing from junior year — he placed 13th in both events at the 2022 NYS championships — and also attract collegiate programs.

In that respect, weight throw became Swartwood's primary focus.

"In my head, I always think, 'I'm no a shot-putter.' That's why I steer more toward the weight, because of my build. I looked at what's gonna get me more offers. If I do weight a lot, I'd probably get more," Swartwood said. "I look at collegiate weight-throwers — some are brutes and that helps them, but a lot are not that big."

While he excelled at both the shot put and weight throw in 2022-23, it was the latter event which Swartwood took the greatest leap.

He opened his senior campaign with a 60-foot toss at the season-opening Mohawk Valley Kickoff Meet on Dec. 2. Distance improved to 66 feet by the end of December and 68 feet in mid-January. Each mark was first place at its respective meet.

In early February, Swartwood's dominance reached a new height. His weight throw of 70 feet, 3 inches at the Section III championships set a new section record, bettering the previous best (68-8.75) set in 2022 by Liverpool's Jalen Graham.

"After I broke the record, I had a feeling of tiredness go over me. It was a feeling of, yeah I did it," Swartwood said. "I was just trying to be consistent. I was excited when I hit that. I had actually left a mark at the high school level."

Two more meets followed Swartwood's record-setting showing. He again won both the weight throw and shot put at Section III's State Qualifiers, to set the stage for the NYSPHSAA championships.

States offered a new perspective. Swartwood, for once, was not the favorite in his events.

"I was happy, because I'm one for competition," Swartwood said. "That's the best thing about this sport."

For the first time all season, Swartwood did not sweep his two events. That distinction belonged to Warsaw's Matthew Auble, who bested second-place Swartwood by 5 1/2 feet in the shot put and 4 feet in the weight throw.

"First would've been nice, but I was so happy with second. To get second in both shot put and weight was great," Swartwood said. "Going into shot I was ranked (fifth), so that was a surprise. Form-wise, the weight wasn't the best. It was a drowsy day."

Swartwood's interscholastic career comes to a close this spring, once he concludes outdoor track season. Next fall, he'll attend Penn State University and compete for the Nittany Lions, where he hopes to learn under the tutelage of professional throwers such as Sean Donnelly and Brooke Anderson. Those resources, Swartwood said, were some of the primary attractions of Penn State.

When he reviews throwing film from prior years, Swartwood observes unrecognizable form. His arms were compact, his stance crouched. His strategy, he remembers, was to "grip it and rip it."

His improvement was not only drastic, but symbolic of the program he represented with record results — and one he'll miss as he graduates to the next level.

"It's gonna be sad to leave. It means a lot to me that I've been a part of it, to be part of the development of this program," Swartwood said. "I set a goal for myself and accomplished that, and I'm happy everyone is following suit."