Boys Lacrosse All-Stars: Colin Tardif carries mentality of a scorer

Auburn varsity boys lacrosse coach Matt Smith was playing the long game when selecting Colin Tardif for the team as a freshman in 2019.

While there was much to work on from a strength standpoint — not uncommon for ninth-graders — Smith considered Tardif "too mature lacrosse-wise" to play JV.

Tardif was sparingly used and finished the year with a modest point total. If all went according to plan, though, he'd be a major contributor in 2020 as a sophomore.

Thanks to the COVID-canceled season, that breakthrough came a year late. But Tardif arrived in a big way in 2021. In 2022, he proved to be one of central New York's most effective scorers.

"Once that shutdown came, I saw it as an opportunity to get better," Tardif said. "Going to prospect days, camps — whatever we could do. We followed guidelines even though it was hard, and made a lot of memories with my family."

About Colin Tardif 2022: 46 goals, 27 assists 2x first team all-SCAC New York central all-star team member

Both Tardif and Smith, thinking back to their post-season interview following the freshman campaign, recognized the necessary areas for improvement. To be an effective attackman, a player must consistently handle checks, run through sticks and beat his defender to the cage.

"To initiate and create offense, you need a kid that's willing to attack the cage. It's a physical, demanding responsibility and it's something he worked on," Smith said. "I was very excited that he took on that responsibility."

It helped that Tardif has an older brother, goalie Aiden (a 2019 Auburn graduate) to help craft his game.

Tardif recalls partnering with his older sibling for workouts on the Holland Stadium turf — workouts that included plenty of challenges, trash talk and brotherly love.

"He was a huge help," Tardif said.

For many reasons, Tardif's junior and senior seasons were mirror images. Auburn started slow both years, then reeled off long winning streaks entering sectional play. Each season also ended with Tardif atop Auburn's leaderboard in goals and assists.

While Smith credited Tardif for his approach to scoring, he also noted his temperament.

"When he sets his mind to something, he's very determined to do it," Smith said. "I love the honesty he displays as a player. He was always very honest to me about what he felt about the team and what his role should be, and the respect he showed to his coaches was something we appreciated.

"It may not be something you agree with, but to have an open conversation with one of your players is such an asset."

There are several moments from his senior season that Tardif points to as the most memorable. He remembers the April 28 loss to rival East Syracuse Minoa, and how that defeat motivated him and his teammates to two later wins over the Spartans — including one in the postseason.

Smith recalls Tardif's performance in an April 23 victory over LaSalle. He finished with four goals and two assists, but it was how Tardif dictated play that impressed Smith the most.

"With good players and with ambitious players, sometimes they can do too much," Smith said. "We knew (LaSalle) was a really good team that could score points, and we needed to possess the ball. Colin did enough scoring and enough feeding to give us a chance. When you get all the double teams ... you've got to give the ball up and trust in other players. That was the point in time he started to get other players involved."

Tardif's varsity career ended with a section semifinal loss to West Genesee, in a matchup that was mostly dominated by the Wildcats. But Tardif couldn't walk off the field without one final statement — his goal in the waning seconds spoiled a shutout bid.

"I remember after I scored that goal, there was a little smile on my face," Tardif said. "It was like, 'Wow, that's my last goal.' It really sunk in right there. It was pretty sad, but it was nice to get one on them. I know the goalie was really mad at me because I ruined the shutout."

Tardif hopes to continue puzzling goaltenders at the collegiate level. He committed to Mercyhurst University in February 2021, a place he said "felt like home."

Like those meetings after his freshman year of high school, Tardif is well aware of the strides needed to make an impact at the next level. Smith looks forward to him taking on that challenge.

"There's gonna be a learning process and it's going to be a faster pace," Smith said. "He's gonna have to be bigger, faster and stronger. He's going to push himself and set new goals, like he did throughout his high school career.

"We're going to miss the presence he brought of someone that wants to be there and put the work in."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

