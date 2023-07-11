Grayson Brunelle has always had a knack for scoring goals.

That was true when he made Skaneateles' varsity team as an eighth grader, and continued through his senior year when he was one of Section III's leading point-getters.

Brunelle moved into the school district in middle school and was an immediate contributor to a Lakers team with sectional title aspirations. His 37 goals in 2019 were second on the team, trailing only older brother Evan.

Despite the age difference — Brunelle was playing against some aged four or five years older — the transition to a new team and new level was seamless.

"There was no question in terms of the skill and the physical ability, he had it," said Lakers current head coach Seth Benjamin, who was an assistant during Brunelle's first year. "One of the things we looked at is whether he'd be able to handle being on a team that, at that time, was dominated by seniors. He had the skill and was gonna fit in right away and be able to play, but we knew we had some good laders on the team who were good role models and could take him under their wing."

Over the next few years, Brunelle proved to be one of central New York's most dangerous scorers. This spring, Brunelle finished second in Section III in points (109) and third in goals (64), and was named an All-American for his efforts.

Each season wasn't without its roadblocks, however. Brunelle broke his wrist, unknowingly, four games into his sophomore season and played with a fracture the majority of spring. He still managed a team-high 46 goals.

The same happened his junior year against non-league opponent Fayetteville-Manlius, when Brunelle landed awkwardly and broke his other wrist. This time, he missed the remainder of the season.

Back healthy for his senior year, Brunelle had one goal in mind.

"I wanted to win a sectional championship bad. That was my main goal for lacrosse through my career," Brunelle said. "I just wanted to get better and get ready for the next level."

Already a more-than-capable scorer, Brunelle added to his arsenal this spring, showing ability as a facilitator.

As a player who draws double- and triple-teams on every possession, the individual development was key for Skaneateles' team success.

"He was still able to create and get his own goals, but what showed his growth as a player was his ability to move the ball when blocked off and the focus of the other team's defense," Benjamin said. "Before we really relied on his goal scoring and he was the beneficiary of other guys getting him the ball. This year he really took it upon himself to understand that he might not always be the guy scoring and that'll be OK, because he got other guys involved."

That was never more evident than Skaneateles' April 1 tilt against Indian River. Brunelle racked up seven goals and seven assists, taking part in 14 of the Lakers' 20 goals.

The 14-point game is a new Skaneateles record, but one Brunelle didn't discover until well after the game.

"I had no idea. One of my teammates came up and asked, 'Do you know how many points you had?' And it blew my mind," Brunelle said. "I didn't know I had the record until we got home, and coach Benjamin said something on the bus. I was pretty excited, having something to be remembered by."

Such scoring ability is the desire of any college program, and that includes Bucknell University where Brunelle has committed to play lacrosse.

The Bisons, a Division I team that competes in the Patriot League, are looking to rebound after a down 2023 season.

Brunelle, as he did with Skaneateles a handful of years ago, hopes to be an immediate contributor.

"They're gonna put their six best offensive players out on the field, and hopefully I'll be one of those guys," Brunelle said. "I'm looking forward to it for sure."

"I think he's gonna thrive at that level," said Benjamin. "Division I lacrosse is the best you can get in our sport really, and he's gonna thrive in an environment where he's playing against the best every game."