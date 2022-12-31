Boys Soccer All-Stars: Casey Kenan's tenacious D leads Skaneateles to third straight title

Casey Kenan elevated quickly through the ranks.

In the span of three seasons, he rose from primary striker on Skaneateles' JV team to one of New York state's top backline defenders.

Even with consecutive state championship medals on his mantle, Kenan pokes fun at his own soccer skills. He attributes his initial move to defense to lack of dribbling skills and the necessary endurance.

When asked to describe his playing style, Kenan responded, "Not a (natural) soccer player, to be honest."

Opposing attacks would disagree. With Kenan manning the back end, Skaneateles allowed only one goal in its final 10 games en route to the Lakers' third straight NYSPHSAA Class B championship.

While his off-field demeanor is even-keeled, his presence on the field is fierce.

"He's truly a warrior back there," Lakers coach Pete O'Connor said. "He's just relentless and has a refuse-to-lose mentality. He's super calm, doesn't get rattled back there. He's not super vocal but has this presence about him.

"He goes 100 mph. Sometimes when you go 100 mph you're out of control, but he stays in control. Those are all quality traits to have."

About Casey Kenan 2022: 3 goals, 6 assists 2x NYSPHSAA Class B champion (2021, 2022) First team all-state selection (2022)

Kenan's primary responsibilities were on the back end, but this fall he unveiled an additional skill that benefited the Lakers.

Skaneateles has long been known for possessing players with elite throw-in ability. Kenan took that reputation to a new level this year, teaching himself how to execute a flip throw.

The rare play occurs when, on a throw-in, a player does a semi-sprint toward the field of play and does a somersault in the air to achieve more distance on the throw.

Kenan, with little to do last summer, witnessed such a play on social media and challenged himself to learn it.

"One day I was watching TikTok and this kid did the flip throw. And I thought, 'I bet I could do that better,'" Kenan said. "I watched a tutorial on how to do it and just started working on it every day at the turf.

"I hadn't seen anyone else do this in Section III, so it would be kinda cool to be the first. That's kinda what I was motivated by."

Efforts didn't come without bumps and bruises. Kenan sprained his ankle twice during his summer learning process, and while he was comfortable attempting it in games, it took time to understand when to use it effectively.

"I don't know that we ever mastered it," O'Connor said. "But it's like anything else, you do it 50 times or 150 times and sooner or later it starts to click a little bit. Part of it is luck. You've gotta have the right bounce."

The ball certainly bounced the right way throughout Skaneateles' postseason run. In the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals against Section IV champion Owego, the Lakers played to a draw after 80 minutes and overtime was required.

Owego put the ball out of bounds around the 10-yard line (about 25 yards from the goal). Tasked with the throw-in, Kenan delivered a strike to the goal box that found its way to sophomore Heshel Eidel, whose spinning kick delivered the game-winning goal.

"If you watch the clip, I just collapse and start crying," Kenan said. "I was relieved and so tired, and kinda getting a cold so I wasn't feeling the best. It was a relief to know my work was done for that week."

Two more games remained for Kenan and the Lakers. Skaneateles easily dispatched of Goshen in the state semifinals, then clinched the state title the following day against Lourdes on Jack Phillips' winner in the final minutes.

The second championship, Kenan admits, was the more satisfying of the two. While the Lakers went undefeated in 2021, Kenan missed part of the regular season after tearing his knee, then missed all three straight tournament games due to injuries suffered in a car accident.

Individual fortune turned for his senior year.

"None of us would've thought we'd win this year. We lost (Tylar Moss and Owen Cheney) who were our main attack, so we didn't think we'd be able to score as often. At most, we thought we could win sectionals," Kenan said. "I can't even describe it. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It feels like we did something we didn't think we could. It's a different type of excitement. We're all happy and in shock."

Kenan's athletic career at Skaneateles isn't over — he will play varsity baseball in the spring — but he's unsure if his soccer career will continue into college. He plans to study physics at an undetermined school, and is entertaining the thought of joining a club league.

When thinking of his soccer career, Kenan considers himself fortunate to be a member of the team that completed a state title three-peat and tacked on to the Lakers' prolific legacy.

"I wouldn't trade it for anything," Kenan said.

His shoes, according to O'Connor, will be tough ones to fill.

"It's just been a great journey for him," O'Connor said. "I'm just really happy for him as a person. Sometimes you get great players who have attitudes and care more about themselves than the team. He was never like that. He's always been a team-first guy and deserves every accolade that's come to him so far.

"Super proud of him and we'll miss him next year."