Troy Brown had little expectation of winning a state championship entering the spring.

When he reached his previous personal best to open the season, expectations changed.

This spring, Weedsport's high jumper became the school's first state champion in over a decade, while also setting a new school record in his primary event.

Ranking among the state's best was no surprise. He finished 17th overall and seventh among small school competitors at the 2022 NYSPHSAA championships.

Then, this year, came the proverbial leap.

"I kinda used basketball season to prepare," Brown said "The only thing I changed this year was my steps. Last year at states I was jumping from the middle of the track. That's where I started. This year I condensed that quite a bit. It was a shorter amount of time and it worked in my favor."

The adjustment was in an effort to preserve energy, so that Brown could maintain power not only at the moment of truth, but throughout several jumps and heights.

It paid immediate dividends. In an early-season meet against Port Byron, Brown beat the school record in the high jump, reaching a height of 6-6.5.

With the school record already in his back pocket, Brown's goals quickly shifted. He wanted to become the top-ranked high jumper in New York state.

"At the time, the kid ranked above me was jumping 6-7, so I wanted to surpass him and hold that title for the whole season," Brown said. "I was doing research pretty much once or twice a week.

"At the Tully meet (one week after setting the school record) I took 6-8 and took the No. 1 ranking, so that was pretty cool."

Brown, who is also a competitor in the long jump and shot put, cruised through the remainder of the regular season.

Sectionals in late May presented a potential speed bump. Brown injured his left knee competing in the long jump, and while he still earned his typical win in the high jump (6-4), he was affected for the remainder of the season.

Brown wrapped his left knee at Section III's State Qualifiers. He attempted only four jumps that day, exceeding each height on his first try and finishing at 6-3. Offered three tries to exceed 6-4, Brown passed.

His focus had shifted to the state championships. The week leading up, he did physical training and laser surgery in an attempt to speed up the healing process.

Brown said he felt solid going into states, but lacked some confidence with his 2022 performance still on his mind.

Pain returned after his first jump, but he battled through. Brown topped 6-0 on his first try, 6-4 on his second and 6-6 on his third.

As the bar bumped to 6-8, only four high jumpers — including Brown — remained.

He nailed the jump on his first attempt. The three others had three attempts to match, but failed.

Brown was now a state champion, Weedsport's first since Austin Ashby claimed the state's Division II crown in the triple jump in 2011.

Standing on the podium, Brown immediately thought of his supporting cast.

"I just thought about how happy everybody was, and happy my grandparents were there," Brown said. "I was happy to have my whole family there."

With his high school career now in the rearview, Brown expects to attend Onondaga Community College for the next two years, to begin his education toward becoming an athletic trainer and to compete for the Lazers' track and field team and play basketball.

Those two years will afford the opportunity to attract four-year schools and acclimate to college life.

Reflecting on his time at Weedsport, Brown is proud of his accomplishments.

"It was a great pleasure to represent my town," Brown said. "Everyone is so close here because we're such a small town. It's really amazing to make everyone in a small town proud, and show that someone from our small town can do something like that. It really was amazing."

