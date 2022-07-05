Boys Track and Field All-Stars: Troy Brown takes high jump to new heights

Minor adjustments can make a world of difference.

It also helps to have a record-setting relative in your corner.

For Troy Brown, Weedsport's junior high jumper, a late-season meeting with uncle Eric Quinn was essential to postseason success.

While a gifted athlete, Brown was often prone to stutter-stepping and sliding his feet prior to greeting the bar.

Quinn — who holds the Weedsport high jump record at 6 feet, 6 inches — offered some technical advice to Brown on the eve of Section III's State Qualifier.

He suggested Brown begin his approach from a specific mark: 13 feet over, 67 feet back from the bar. That distance allows for 10 full steps before making a jump, with no wasted movement.

"It made a huge difference," Brown said. "I wasn't able to clear 6-2 every single meet, but now I think of that as just another height I've got to clear that's not that big of a deal."

As his older brother Jake was a baseball player, Brown hoped to carve out his own path concerning spring sports. He joined Weedsport's modified track program as an eighth-grader and was utilized mainly as a hurdler, sprinter and long jumper.

Competing at the 2021 Class C-2 section meet, Brown was a contender in several events and claimed his first high jump title with a leap of 5-10 — six inches better than his nearest competition.

That difference narrowed at the 2022 section championships. Brown improved his jump by two inches to 6-0, but was matched by Dolgeville's Gregory Gonyea (Brown was awarded first place, as he reached the height in less attempts).

There was no such drama at the State Qualifier. Thanks to the tips from his uncle, Brown set a new personal best at 6 feet, 4 inches — four inches better than runner-up Max Paciorek of Skaneateles.

His victory garnered an appearance at the New York state championships, held in mid-June at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

At that point, patience was required. High jumpers did not compete until the second day of the two-day event. Brown did attend Day 1 to watch the introductions and gain his bearings.

He also took notice of the magnitude of the event.

"There's a lot of people there. You go inside the facility to the concession stands and you can't even walk around," Brown said. "It's a huge experience to be there and see it, and it's really surprising to me to see that many kids. These kids are the best of the best. They go to states because they're No. 1 out of everybody and they're insane athletes.

"It's a whole different level of competition."

Now a creature of habit, Brown said the state meet was an adjustment due to the waiting time between jumps. After hitting 5-8 and 5-10 on his first tries, Brown needed three attempts to exceed 6-0.

Offered three attempts at 6-2, Brown was unable to advance. He ultimately finished seventh (the fifth- and sixth-place finishers also stopped at 6-0, but hit their jumps on earlier attempts to earn the tiebreaker).

"State day was hard," Brown said. "My jumps weren't the best and I wish they were a little better, but everyone has their days."

Because he's a junior, Brown has the advantage of treating that meet as a learning experience. He noted that of the six high jumpers who bested him at states, five were seniors and will not return next year.

As he looks ahead, Brown's sights are set on reaching 6-6 — a height that would automatically qualify him for the 2023 state meet and also tie his uncle's school record.

"It's definitely attainable," Brown said. "Just seeing the progression from my 6-2 jumps to 6-4 shows me I have so much more I can do in this event. A lot of it is the mental capacity to know you've got this, that you can jump over the bar."

