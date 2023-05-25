Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELBRIDGE — The budding rivalry between Auburn girls lacrosse and Fayetteville-Manlius added another classic chapter to their ever-growing series.

For the second time in three years, it's the Maroons that come out on top.

Junior midfielder Danielle Swietoniowski scored two of her five goals in the final five minutes, which was the difference in an 11-9 win over the Hornets on Thursday at Jordan-Elbridge High School in the Section III, Class C semifinals.

The win propels Auburn to the section final for the fourth time since 2018. The Maroons, seeded No. 2 in the bracket, will play top-seeded West Genny next Tuesday at Jamesville-DeWitt.

While Swietoniowski provided the individual heroics, it was a suffocating defense in the final two minutes that clinched the win for Auburn.

In the final 1:47, the Maroons denied two free position chances — one by Grace Reyna, which the Hornets' attack was forced to curl away without a shot, and another by Anne Leonard that goalie Holly Indelicato stopped — and two other shots on goal to close out the game.

Indelicato finished with nine saves.

"It's a testament to how hard our defense has been working throughout the season. That side of the ball has improved so much since the first day, and it's a testament to (assistant coach John Alberici)," Maroons coach Bill Dean said. "I knew coming into this game, that they were probably going to be the difference-maker, because I had seen the growth.

"I'm happy we were able to get that stand. It's the old adage, that defense wins championships. We have a good balance going on right now."

In the early going, it looked as those offense would rule the day. The teams combined for seven goals in the first 10 minutes, with F-M leading 4-3.

It wasn't until five minutes remained in the half, when Libby Leader scored despite the Maroons playing down a player, that Auburn gained its first lead, 6-5.

Auburn never trailed again, but never led by more than two. Each Maroons goal was seemingly answered by the Hornets.

Auburn, though, proved to have more firepower, and Swietoniowski was a major reason why. While not the largest player on the field, the junior continued to power her way to the goal and was rewarded with five tallies.

None were bigger than the final two, that put Auburn in front for good in the waning minutes of regulation.

"I think it's determination on Danielle's part," Dean said. "We tell the girls to play with a chip on her shoulder. Maybe you're not the biggest or the fastest always, but that's the beauty of lacrosse. You don't have to be the biggest or tallest person out there. There's other attributes that make you successful. I think Danielle, and a bunch of our girls, have that determination to be good."

With the win, Auburn ends F-M's season for the second time in three years. The teams have met in sectionals every year since 2017 — including three times in the Section III, Class B final.

F-M is considered among the blue bloods in girls lacrosse in central New York. Auburn, with another win against the Hornets, proved to be a program right on par.

"It's always a huge win for us. In my mind, it's become a nice little rivalry. I don't know how they feel about it, but we've been matched up in some pretty big games the last six or seven years," Dean said. "They've always been hard-fought, some lopsided but a bunch that were really close. I think that's what rivalries are made of."

F-M, by virtue of being Auburn's opponent in three finals appearances, has also taught Dean some lessons about how to handle championship games.

As the Maroons prepare for West Genny, he plans to impart that on his players.

"I think if you get wrapped up in the moment and overthink, you tend to get scattered," Dean said. "We got there (to the finals) in 2018 and 2019 and ended up losing a couple, but those are the lessons. You learn from those things. That's what I'm trying to teach the girls, which is to keep composure and a clear head, and stay focused on the present and the task at hand.

"That's what you need for 50 minutes, to pull these games out."