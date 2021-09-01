Building on the foundation: Maher steps in as Auburn's new athletic director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maher believes it's also important to help foster school spirit and a supportive culture. That's why, even in his previous role as an assistant principal, he'd make a concerted effort to be in attendance for basketball games, football games, et cetera.

"It's a fantastic way to springboard conversations while you're in school. 'Hey, you did a fantastic job last night at your game,' or 'Hey, tough break, you guys almost had them,'" Maher said. "It's part of our responsibility, but there's also a desire to be there."

One of Maher's primary responsibilities during the 2021-22 school year will be navigating Auburn athletics through another year of COVID-related protocols.

Last year, Auburn was one of the few school districts in Cayuga County that continued to participate in athletics through every season, when allowable by New York state.

Maher was clear that while precautions will be taken to ensure safety of the student-athletes, coaches and spectators, Auburn wants to continue to provide extra-curricular opportunities. As fall sports begin, there are no restrictions for spectators at outdoor sporting events in Auburn. For indoor events (volleyball is the only indoor fall sport), all spectators are required to wear masks.