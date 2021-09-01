Building on the foundation: Maher steps in as Auburn's new athletic director

Chris Maher considers Tamela Ray a mentor.
In recent years, the pair would often stand together at Auburn sporting events, chit-chatting about the Maroons' athletic feats, school protocols, and likely everything between.
In June when Ray announced she was retiring as Auburn's director of health, physical education and athletics — a position held since 1996 — Maher was a natural successor.
"Tam has always been a professional and personal mentor," Maher said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "She's always looped me into different things. I'd be a supervisor when she was potentially unavailable. She was instrumental in my career here at Auburn.
"To come back here as a vice principal for a few years and get this position, when Tam took her ride into the sunset, was one of those things. ...This is where I want to be and this is what I want to do, no question about it."
Following a process that included multiple interviews, one with a panel of community members and the next with the Auburn Enlarged City School District board of education, Maher was officially announced as the new athletic director on June 22.
Maher's resume includes stops all over New York state, and even within Cayuga County. After earning his Master's degree from SUNY Cortland — where he was also a member of the Red Dragons' football staff — Maher had stops at the Valley Central and Hamilton school districts. His roles ranged from coach of several different athletic programs to teaching physical education to being an athletic director.
In 2006, he was a vice principal at Rome Free Academy, and was on the opposite sideline when the Knights fell to Auburn in the Section III football championship.
The next five years, he spent in Auburn as a vice principal, before departing to Weedsport where he'd again coach, teach, and later serve as athletic director through 2018. He then returned to Auburn, where he's been ever since.
"Throughout my career, if anybody asked me what my culminating goal was, athletic director was always there, whether at Auburn or a different school," Maher said. "That's the last hat I want to wear. Tam and I talked frequently, and I always told her when she's ready (to step down), I'm eager. I didn't want to be disrespectful, but anything she could do to prepare me, I'd be more than willing."
An athletic director's role includes plenty of work behind the scenes, including creating schedules, securing buses for road trips, collaborating with coaches and finding officials.
Maher believes it's also important to help foster school spirit and a supportive culture. That's why, even in his previous role as an assistant principal, he'd make a concerted effort to be in attendance for basketball games, football games, et cetera.
"It's a fantastic way to springboard conversations while you're in school. 'Hey, you did a fantastic job last night at your game,' or 'Hey, tough break, you guys almost had them,'" Maher said. "It's part of our responsibility, but there's also a desire to be there."
One of Maher's primary responsibilities during the 2021-22 school year will be navigating Auburn athletics through another year of COVID-related protocols.
Last year, Auburn was one of the few school districts in Cayuga County that continued to participate in athletics through every season, when allowable by New York state.
Maher was clear that while precautions will be taken to ensure safety of the student-athletes, coaches and spectators, Auburn wants to continue to provide extra-curricular opportunities. As fall sports begin, there are no restrictions for spectators at outdoor sporting events in Auburn. For indoor events (volleyball is the only indoor fall sport), all spectators are required to wear masks.
In the field of play, Maher's goal is to keep the train moving. Last spring, Auburn won section titles in girls lacrosse and softball (the first ever for both programs), individual section titles in boys and girls track, and also had a baseball team finish runner-up.
"We want to build off the foundation that's been established by the athletic leadership here," Maher said. "Whether it's a program in transition or one with a coach that's been here 25 years, we're gonna build off what we learn both through success and failure. I hope through my experiences within the community as a former student, athlete and coach, together we can continue to build that momentum."
Maher is not Cayuga County's only new athletic director for the upcoming academic year. Caitlin Wasielewski is Southern Cayuga's new athletic director and assistant principal.
Wasielewski comes to Southern Cayuga with over six years of teaching and coaching experience. She most recently worked within the North-Rose Wolcott school district. Wasielewski replaces Justin Frisbee, who was the interim athletic director in 2021 following Cathy Haight's retirement.
Following superintendent Neil O'Brien's retirement, Port Byron is also restructuring its administration which will impact the athletic department. Mike Hermann has been hired as assistant athletic director to Kim Brown, who was recently promoted to Dana West High School principal.
Brown told The Citizen in April that he'd remain involved with athletics during the 2021-22 school year, but the school district was seeking another administrator that can be groomed as his replacement.
In addition to his athletic department role, Hermann is a middle school math teacher and cross country coach. He was also previously the varsity boys basketball head coach.
