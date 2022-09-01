Buzzer-beating goal propels Auburn field hockey past Weedsport in county tourney

AUBURN — The halftime buzzer sounded but play went on.

The Maroons took advantage.

Auburn field hockey knocked off Weedsport 4-0 in the semifinals of the Cayuga County tournament Thursday at Holland Stadium.

The Maroons advance to Friday's championship game, when they'll play Port Byron in a rematch of last year's final.

Holding a 1-0 lead already, Auburn was awarded a penalty corner attempt in the waning seconds of the first half.

The Maroons put the ball in play as the halftime horn went off. Despite zeroes on the clock, rules dictate that play continues until the offense has the ball knocked away, so Auburn continued to whack at it until BB Wilson converted the goal.

"It boosted their confidence," Maroons coach Sara Patane said. "I'm letting the athletes make their decisions when it comes to penalty corners because they're the ones in the game. They know what's going on, and when they can make those decisions it builds the momentum."

Wilson finished with a pair of goals for the winning side. Madilyn Babb and Alyssa Hogle had the other tallies, while Finley Hogan and Erica Leeson were credited with assists.

Weedsport goalie Arieanna Giacolone finished with eight saves.

It was an inspiring season-opening effort for Auburn, who is trying to win its second straight county tournament. The Maroons are going for it with a new coach, as Patane takes over the varsity team from Sarah Pitcher.

Patane was previously the junior varsity coach. She is also a former goalkeeper for the Maroons.

Assessing her team's performance, Patane said it was satisfying. The team entered this season unsure of participation numbers and decided to combine the varsity and junior varsity.

So far that decision's paid off.

"You never know the team dynamics or if they'll play well together," Patane said. "I'm very proud of the outcome tonight."

While there's still plenty of season left, Auburn has high hopes for the 2022 fall season. The Maroons went 9-5 last year and earned a berth in the Section III Class A tournament.

Auburn was ousted in their first game, the section quarterfinals, by Fayetteville-Manlius.

There's hope the team can advance deeper this year around. But first, they'll look to close out another county tournament victory.

"I'm very excited for this season," Patane said. "I'm very proud of these athletes, and I hope that this season will showcase their talent and all the hard work they put in this summer. I hope they can build on this, and I think they have the right team dynamic to do so."

Port Byron 8, Cato-Meridian 0: The Panthers were ahead by only a goal after the first quarter, but poured it on the remainder of the game.

Abby McKay and Sadie White each recorded hat tricks, while Kylee Cordway and Mackenzie McDowell finished with a goal apiece.

McDowell and White also chipped in two assists each. Cordway and McKay both had one. Maria Burns made four saves.

Marisa Bartholomew racked up 13 saves in goal for the Blue Devils.