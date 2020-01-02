CATO — To end 2019, Cato-Meridian boys basketball was plagued by incomplete games.
The new year didn't resolve those issues.
The Blue Devils led at halftime but couldn't hold on in a 69-54 loss to Marcellus Thursday at Cato-Meridian High School. It's Cato-Meridian's fourth loss in a row.
Now 2-5 on the season, Cato-Meridian has suffered through deja vu in a majority of those losses. The Blue Devils have been able to stick with their opponents for portions of games, but still lack the 32-minute effort to seal some wins.
The tough slate hasn't helped. So far this season, Cato-Meridian has already played Weedsport (state-ranked), Fulton (a Class A team), Skaneateles (a state-ranked Class B team), Onondaga (state-ranked) and now Marcellus (honorable mention in the Class B state rankings).
That's a lot of stiff competition, and competition against larger schools than the Class C Blue Devils.
"We've had a tough go at it with Class A and B schools," Cato-Meridian coach Mike Vargason said. "It comes down to one quarter, and we're trying to put four quarters of basketball together. It's been our downfall."
In the first half, it looked as though Cato-Meridian was going to snap its skid. Robbie Krieger dominated the offensive glass and had eight points in the first eight minutes. The offense for both teams slowed in the second quarter, but Marcus Ramacus' 3 with 2:10 remaining in the half put the Blue Devils ahead 21-19, and that two-point lead held for the remainder of the half.
After hitting only one 3 in the entire first half, Cato-Meridian received two quick ones in the second half from Austin Vincent. He'd add another later in the quarter, but those three 3s served as the Blue Devils' only successful field goals in the third quarter. In that third, Marcellus outscored Cato-Meridian 22-12 to take a 43-35 lead.
The Mustangs didn't relinquish the advantage, instead building it to double digits in the fourth, extending Cato-Meridian's losing streak.
"I was happy that we came out and worked hard," Vargason said. "I thought we did a good job defensively, but offensively we didn't have good spacing or good flow. We turned the ball over here and there and couldn't convert on the offensive end when we needed to."
Ramacus finished with 14 points to pace Cato-Meridian, while Isiah Swann was the only other double-digit scorer with 10. Vincent and Trevor Lunkeheimer both scored nine, and Krieger ended up with eight.
Cato-Meridian has a slight break to regroup, returning to face Onondaga Wednesday, Jan. 8. It'll be another difficult test, but also an opportunity to get the season back on track.
"We played them in a holiday tournament and lost to them by four," Vargason said. "I'm hoping that the guys stick together and work hard. Hopefully the next four or five games here we can get some wins under our belt."