Cato-Meridian boys basketball upsets state-ranked Weedsport, hands Warriors first loss

With a tight game, the Blue Devils made the most of their opportunities at the free-throw line. As a team, they made 12 free-throws in the final quarter. O'Connor and Mabbett each had 2-pointers late in the fourth, and Thomas Sickler banked in a 3. But the Blue Devils held off the Warriors to secure the home win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ramacus had a game-high 31 points to lead the Blue Devils. According to Vargason, he's closing in on 1,000 points for his career.

"He's a heck of a player," Vargason said. "He's very versatile. He had some big rebounds for us."

Swann was the Blue Devils' only other scorer in double figures with 10 points. Krieger had 8 points and Trevor Lunkenheimer had 7 points.

O'Connor led the Warriors with 18 points. Mabbett had nine points, Sickler had 8 points, Mitchell Feocco and Jake Brown each had six points.

Warriors coach Jon Sgarlata said he thinks the loss will be a turning point in the team's season.

"Cato shot the ball well and we really struggled offensively," Sgarlata said. "Part of it was their defense, part of it was the environment. We just didn't handle it well. They earned it. They deserved to win."