Cato-Meridian boys basketball upsets state-ranked Weedsport, hands Warriors first loss

CATO — In his pregame speech, Cato-Meridian boys basketball coach Mike Vargason told his players that the team who brought the most energy would win Wednesday.
Vargason's squad delivered.
The Blue Devils defeated state-ranked Weedsport 64-56. It's the Warriors' first loss of the season.
It was a defensive struggle early as both teams had difficulty converting on offense. Aidan Mabbett and Joshua O'Connor each made 3-pointers to give the Warriors a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, it was Marcus Ramacus' show. He scored 11 points in the period, including a dunk near the end of the half. But the Warriors entered halftime with a three-point lead, 27-24.
Cato-Meridian took the lead in the third quarter. Robbie Krieger scored six points, two of which came after he grabbed a rebound, drove the length of the floor and converted a layup. Ramacus gave the Blue Devils a 40-38 lead with a 3 near the end of the quarter. With 3.5 seconds remaining in the quarter, he caught the ball off an inbound play and made the shot. While the clock didn't start on the play, the officials ruled that the shot counted.
The Warriors kept it close early in the final quarter, with a 3 by O'Connor and a pair of free throws by Mabbett. But the Blue Devils extended their lead. Ramacus made a 3, Swann had a bucket and Ramacus added two free throws to put the Blue Devils up 10 — their largest lead of the game.
With a tight game, the Blue Devils made the most of their opportunities at the free-throw line. As a team, they made 12 free-throws in the final quarter. O'Connor and Mabbett each had 2-pointers late in the fourth, and Thomas Sickler banked in a 3. But the Blue Devils held off the Warriors to secure the home win.
You have free articles remaining.
Ramacus had a game-high 31 points to lead the Blue Devils. According to Vargason, he's closing in on 1,000 points for his career.
"He's a heck of a player," Vargason said. "He's very versatile. He had some big rebounds for us."
Swann was the Blue Devils' only other scorer in double figures with 10 points. Krieger had 8 points and Trevor Lunkenheimer had 7 points.
O'Connor led the Warriors with 18 points. Mabbett had nine points, Sickler had 8 points, Mitchell Feocco and Jake Brown each had six points.
Warriors coach Jon Sgarlata said he thinks the loss will be a turning point in the team's season.
"Cato shot the ball well and we really struggled offensively," Sgarlata said. "Part of it was their defense, part of it was the environment. We just didn't handle it well. They earned it. They deserved to win."
Vargason believes the win over Weedsport will give his team a boost in the season's closing stretch. He said Cato-Meridian's non-league schedule has been tough, and the Blue Devils have come up short in some of those games.
Beating Weedsport, a team he said is capable of going deep in sectionals, is significant.
"This was a huge one," Vargason said.
Cato-Meridian next plays another state-ranked team, Onondaga, on Monday. Weedsport's next game is Saturday against Class B Solvay.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.