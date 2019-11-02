CICERO — The Blue Devils prevailed in another defensive battle.
No. 1 Cato-Meridian stifled No. 5 Herkimer’s offense for 48 full minutes to earn a 16-0 victory in the Section III, Class C football semifinals at Cicero-North Syracuse High School Saturday.
Cato-Meridian moves on to play either No. 2 Lowville or No. 3 Canastota in the finals at the Carrier Dome Nov. 9. It’s Cato-Meridian’s first trip to the finals since 2010.
“We knew we were going to be in for a dog fight because Herkimer is a good team. We were able to make one more play than they were and got the W,” said Blue Devils head coach CJ Hannon, whose team is undefeated this season.
Junior Ozzy Freeman rushed for Cato-Meridian’s only offensive touchdown. Konar Witkowski returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Hunter White kicked a field goal.
“We struggled a little bit today (on offense) because Herkimer was playing great and their D line was tough to run against,” Hannon said. “We found a way to move the football enough to put some points on the board and get this one.”
For defensive lineman Trevor Lunkenheimer, the key to Cato-Meridian’s defense is its intensity.
“We’re aggressive and we hit hard,” Lunkenheimer said. “We have a lot of heart. That’s what we preach. We go hard in practice and we go hard here. You practice how you play.”
Both teams were forced to punt on their first few possessions, but Cato-Meridian got the ball at midfield with a little more than two minutes left in the first quarter. Freeman capped the 50 yard drive with a 1 yard run 2:08 into the second quarter, and the Blue Devils took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
White kicked a 15 yard field goal with 4:44 left in the third quarter, and Herkimer’s next drive ended when Witkowski returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown.
