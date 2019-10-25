CATO — The Blue Devils emerged with the win in a defensive battle.
No. 1 Cato-Meridian scored twice in the first half and held No. 8 Mount Markham off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter in a 14-7 victory in the Section III, Class C quarterfinals at Cato-Meridian High School Friday.
“I want to give Mount Markham a ton of credit. They were tough the whole game and gave us everything we could handle, but once again our defense was just outstanding,” said Blue Devils coach CJ Hannon, whose team was a perfect 7-0 in the regular season. “We found a way to win with our defense.”
Cato-Meridian takes on the winner of No. 4 Clinton and No. 5 Herkimer in the semifinals Nov. 2 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Warriors and Magicians play in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Cato-Meridian quarterback Konar Witkowski and Ethan Divelbliss each rushed for one touchdown, but it was the Blue Devils’ defense that was the star of the show Friday.
“We continued to play great defense even when our offense was struggling,” Hannon said. “Their defense is also really, really good. We struggled all night, but our defense kept us in it and kept us in it and kept us in it. We won the game that way.”
The Blue Devils got prime field position after the Mustangs mishandled the snap on a punt attempt midway through the first quarter. Cato-Meridian converted on a fourth-and-9 to get to the 1-yard line, and Witkowski then scored on a quarterback keeper.
The Blue Devils added to their lead with less than two minutes left in the first half when Divelbliss capped a 65-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, and Cato-Meridian took a 14-0 lead into halftime.
Neither team converted on their offensive opportunities in a penalty plagued third quarter. Mount Markham cut Cato-Meridian’s lead in half with a 10-yard run with 9:15 left to play, but the Blue Devils ate up the clock by driving the other way.
A Cato-Meridian fumble gave Mount Markham the ball on its own 2 with two minutes left. The Mustangs’ drive was rekindled after a pair of penalties on the Blue Devils on fourth down. Mount Markham was able to get to midfield, but Cato-Meridian was able to keep them from tying the score.
“It was definitely difficult because it felt whenever we got some traction, something would go wrong,” Hannon said of the penalties. “We’d make a mental mistake or there’d be a penalty, and it made it so frustrating but we got the W.”
Now the Blue Devils shift their focus to the next round. For the second straight season Cato-Meridian has made it to the section semifinals.
“Obviously, we know Herkimer because we played them, but we have no idea about Clinton right now,” Hannon said. “We’re going to prepare for whoever and keep moving.”