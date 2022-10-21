Cato-Meridian football ends losing skid, stomps Utica Notre Dame

CATO — Winless in the last month, Cato-Meridian was a desperate football team.

Desperate can sometimes mean dangerous.

The Blue Devils rolled Utica Notre Dame 56-6 Friday in the regular season finale at Cato-Meridian High School, snapping a four-game losing streak.

It was an essential bounceback performance for Cato-Meridian following a heartbreaking loss last week. The Blue Devils had an 24-point lead over Beaver River, but the Beavers reeled off 32 straight points — including 26 in the fourth quarter alone — in a stunning comeback.

No such letdown was in the cards this week. The Blue Devils' offense was so dominant that a punt was not required until the final minute of the third quarter.

"It's fantastic because obviously last week was brutal and really took a toll on us mentally, physically, every which way," Cato-Meridian coach CJ Hannon said. "To be able to right the ship this week does our kids a lot of good. Coming back from those types of games is hard, but we had some things going for us this week. It was senior night which is its own incentive to get ready, and we also knew we had a chance at a good seed in playoffs."

Bo Turo was again dynamic for the Blue Devils' offense, as he totaled five touchdowns on runs of 22, 14, 2, 7 and 8 yards.

In the first half, Turo — who is also a standout linebacker — eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

"He's been with us since he was a freshman, back in 2019 when we went to the Dome," Hannon said of Turo. "He's gotten better and better every year, and works so hard in the offseason. It pays off for him and tonight was a great night."

Other touchdown scorers included Nathan Murdock, who punched in a 4-yard rush in the first quarter, and Angelo Turo who opened the second half with an 80-yard sprint down the left sideline.

Camren Hoag wrapped up the scoring with a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Murdock also recorded an interception on defense, as did Xavier Hilliard.

Though both teams entered the game with 2-4 records, it was not a win-and-you're-in scenario for sectionals. The winner, Cato-Meridian, will be the third seed in the division while Utica Notre Dame will land at fourth. Winless Onondaga will not qualify.

Within the Class D-West division, Cato-Meridian has proven it can play with any team. Aside from the rough loss to first-place Beaver River last week, the Blue Devils also hung with second-place Sandy Creek earlier this season in a 24-22 defeat.

With Turo leading the way, Cato-Meridian should prove to be a difficult out when playoffs begin next week.

"Every team over there (in Class D-East) is tough," Hannon said. "We wanted to avoid Dolgeville. We already played them once, and we want to play somebody else. That was our motivation this week.

"It's just a matter of us playing our best and mistake-free football. I'm pretty sure we're going to Little Falls. We're gonna show up and do our best."