ELBRIDGE — The Blue Devils remain undefeated in 2019.
The Cato-Meridian football team tallied 48 unanswered points — including 34 in the second half — in a 48-7 victory over Jordan-Elbridge at John Howes Stadium Friday night. With the win, the Blue Devils are 4-0 to start the season.
“It was a tough first half. Jordan-Elbridge really played tough. They had a good plan and we struggled a little bit early,” Blue Devils head coach CJ Hannon said. “We were able to hang in there and play a better second half and we were able to run away with it.”
Cato-Meridian quarterback Konar Witkowski ran for one touchdown, threw for two scores and returned an interception for a touchdown. Isiah Swan added two touchdown runs and another touchdown reception, while Marcus Turo had one touchdown catch.
“Konar has been great all year,” Hannon said. “He’s been tough on offense as our quarterback, and he’s also a big part of our defense as well.”
Jordan-Elbridge scored on the first drive of the night. The Eagles kept possession after a successful fake punt, and scored on a 4th-and-14 from the 32 on a reverse flea flicker. Pond ended up getting the pass off to Pinckney, who ran it the rest of the way.
Cato-Meridian answered on the next drive, with Swann capping off the 54 yard, four-minute drive with an 11 yard run to make it 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils had the only touchdown of the second quarter, with Witkowski punching the ball in with a quarterback keeper from inside the 2 yard line.
After taking a 14-7 lead into halftime, Cato-Meridian’s Hunter White returned the next kickoff more than 60 yards, deep into Jordan-Elbridge territory. Witkowski then connected with Swann for a 13 yard touchdown pass on the next play.
You have free articles remaining.
It was the first of three third quarter scores for Cato-Meridian.
Witkowski picked off a pass on the Eagles’ next possession and ran it back 42 yards to give the Blue Devils a 28-7 lead. After a failed fake punt by Jordan-Elbridge later in the frame, Witkowski connected with Turo for a 38 yard touchdown pass.
Swann ran for his second touchdown of the night from 23 yards out to add to the Cato-Meridian lead to start the fourth, and backup quarterback Ozzy Freeman hit Kobey Noeller with a 26 yard touchdown pass midway through the quarter to finish off the scoring.
“Thing started bouncing our way and we gained some momentum and continued to play well. We fed off that momentum,” Hannon said. “It felt like in the first half we were spinning our wheels. In the second half, things were much better.”
For Eagles head coach Joe Fiacchi, his team wasn’t able to get back on track after a couple bad breaks to start the second half.
“We didn’t recover,” Fiacchi said. “That’s one of the things we have to learn about in life. You’re going to get some bad breaks and you have to recover from them. We didn’t recover and it just got progressively worse.”
Both teams return to action Oct. 4. Jordan-Elbridge (1-3) hits the road to take on General Brown, while Cato-Meridian hosts Skaneateles.
The Blue Devils and Lakers are both 4-0 to start the season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Hannon said. “We know how successful Skaneateles has been in years past. We’re hoping we can come out next Friday and play our best.”