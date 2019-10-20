{{featured_button_text}}
Cato-Meridian's Isiah Swann avoids a tackle by Jordan-Elbridge's Stephen Tripp at John Howes Stadium Sept. 27.

 Jeremy Houghtaling, The Citizen

Section III released brackets for football, field hockey and soccer Sunday.

Cato-Meridian football earned the No. 1 seed in Class C, and begins the postseason with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 Mount Markham at Cato-Meridian High School Friday. The winner plays either No. 4 Clinton or No. 5 Herkimer in the semifinals.

Skaneateles took the No. 7 seed and travels to No. 2 Lowville on Friday. The winner advances to take on either No. 3 Canastota or No. 6 General Brown.

Class A and 8-man football still have a week left in the regular season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport was selected as the No. 1 seed and has a bye into the Class D semifinals at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors will take on either No. 4 Port Byron or No. 5 Sauquoit Valley, who face off in the quarterfinals in Port Byron Wednesday.

In Class A, Auburn took the No. 5 seed and travels to No. 4 Baldwinsville on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles, seeded No. 6 in Class B, hosts Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in the first round Wednesday. The winner moves on to play either No. 3 Marcellus or No. 14 Adirondack on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn earned the No. 5 seed and begins the postseason with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 Cicero-North Syracuse in Class AA action Saturday. The winner takes on No. 1 Fayetteville-Manlius on Oct. 30.

Class B Skaneateles was seeded No. 12 and travels to No. 5 Holland Patent Wednesday. The winner takes on either No. 4 Clinton or No. 13 Camden on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

