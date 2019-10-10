CATO — The Blue Devils are in the middle of a busy stretch.
With six games scheduled over the course of nine days to wrap up the regular season, the Cato-Meridian girls soccer team came up short in a 3-0 loss to Bishop Grimes at Cato-Meridian High School Thursday night.
"We've had terrible luck with rainouts and everything else this year, so it's going to be a real challenge for us," Blue Devils coach Brad Andrews said. "We've got four games left in the next seven days or something like that.
"We've got 15 girls on the roster and two injuries tonight. We're going to be stretched."
Jocelyn Smith recorded 11 saves in the loss for Cato-Meridian. The sophomore made a couple key stops to keep Bishop Grimes off the scoreboard in the second half.
"I've been real proud of Jocelyn this year. She's grown and every game she's gotten better," Andrews said. "Tonight was her best game by far. She was confident and she came out and got the ball. She made three or four excellent saves tonight."
The Cobras were able to contain Cato-Meridian seventh-grader Amber Clarke, who tied the program record for goals in a season by netting five in an 8-4 win over LaFayette Wednesday. Clarke still created some opportunities, but wasn't able to add to her goal total.
"Tonight they really bracketed Amber, and they had at least one — usually two or three — on her at all times," Andrews said. "She was still able to make plays and make things happen. She's been pretty spectacular all year. She has a great work rate and great skill with the ball.
"She has the ability to make something out of nothing. Even tonight when they were really throwing bodies at her, she was able to make things happen."
The Cobras opened the scoring a little less than 14 minutes into the contest, and tacked on two insurance markers in the final 8:07 of the first half for a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Cato-Meridian created a scramble off a free kick 8:30 into the second half, but couldn't find the back of the net. A Cobras free kick was stopped by Smith with eight minutes left and the keeper made another save off the rush less than four minutes later.
While the Blue Devils were able to keep the Cobras from scoring in the second half, they couldn't climb any closer on the scoreboard.
"We had trouble getting the offense going tonight," Andrews said. "We played better in the second half. The first was some tough sledding."
Cato-Meridian plays Bishop Grimes again on the road Saturday at 10 a.m. Andrews hopes the Blue Devils can build on how they played in the second half.
"They did some things tactically that we adjusted to better in the second half," Andrews said. "It was a much more even game int he second half. I feel like we can go in there Saturday, make some adjustments and make that a game.
"I think we showed a lot in that second half. I'm confident we'll have a good performance on Saturday."