Cato-Meridian's Lamson, Port Byron's Svitavsky earn top seeds for sectional tournament

Championship seeds for the upcoming Section III and Section IV wrestling tournaments have been released, and several Cayuga County-area grapplers have earned favorable rankings.

The Section III meet is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena.

For Section IV, competitors will gather Saturday morning at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

This will mark the first postseason tournament for both sections since the 2019-20 season. Sectionals were not held for the winter 2020-21 season, as most programs moved their seasons to fall II in the springin lieu of COVID-19.

It's also the first postseason under New York state's revised weight classes.

Those who emerge from their respective weight classes atop the podium will earn automatic bids to the New York state championships, which take place later this month at MVP Arena in Albany. Wrestlers who do not win their bracket can also improve their chances for a wild card berth with a strong showing.

Here's who is in line to compete this weekend (statistics courtesy of cnywrestling.com):

Section III Division I

Auburn has crowned section champs each of the last two tournaments, and the Maroons looked to make it three straight this weekend.

Ninth-grader Mike Boyhan is the No. 4 seed in the 102-pound weight class. Boyhan went 20-5 during the regular season, and was the runner-up at three different tournaments: the Kenneth Haines Memorial, the Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic, and the Section III Class AA tournament.

Boyhan will be familiar with the other top wrestlers in his bracket. Against top-seeded Austin Fesinger of West Genesee, Boyhan won both of their meetings via decision. He dropped a 2-1 decision to No. 2 seed Freddy Pagan of Fulton in December, and and was pinned twice by third-seeded Matt Dougherty of Fulton.

Junior Brad Boyhan will rank fifth for the 138-pound bracket. Boyhan went 17-8 this season. His highlights included a second-place finish at the Kenneth Haines Memorial and third place at the Section III Class AA tournament.

Boyhan did not face any of the bracket's top four seeds during the regular season.

Gage DeBois is the first alternate for the 189-pound weight class. DeBois went 9-15 during the regular season. He'll need one of the top eight seeds to back out in order to participate.

Section III Division II

It's been over a decade since any wrestler from Jordan-Elbridge, Cato-Meridian or Port Byron has won a section title.

The last was Cato-Meridian's Nick Lalone, who won a Section III title in 2010 (and the state title the following year, despite losing in sectionals).

The Eagles' drought extends even longer to Brian Platt, who won at 215 pounds in 1999. Port Byron's last champion was James Mosley in 1985.

Now the three programs are combined and are in prime position to end those skids.

Jack Lamson (132 pounds) and Ike Svitavsky (160 pounds) both earned the top spot in their respective brackets for the rebranded Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Union Springs/Cato-Meridian wrestling team.

Lamson, a sophomore, went 37-2 during the regular season. His resume includes first-place finishes at the Phoenix Round Robin, the Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic, the OHSL tournament and the Section III Class B tournament.

Of Lamson’s 37 victories this season, 24 were pins. His two defeats both came in the Bradshaw Tournament in Canandaigua, where he lost to a pair of out-of-section opponents.

There will not be much familiarity with the other top seeds in the bracket. Lamson did not face Canastota’s Culley Bellino, Cooperstown’s TJ O’Connor or Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper during the regular season. He did defeat No. 5 Parker Allers of Phoenix in both of their meetings, earning decisions in the finals of the Port Byron tourney and OHSL tourney.

Svitavsky reached the podium as a sophomore in 2020, placing fourth in the 145-pound weight class as a sophomore.

As a senior, his path to the top is clear.

Svitavsky went 20-4 this season, claiming victories at the Port Byron tournament and the Section III Class B tournament.

Of his four losses, two came from out-of-section opponents, while another was a forfeit to teammate Jonathan Everhart (the eighth seed in the bracket).

Coincidentally, Everhart is one of only two wrestlers in the bracket that Svitavsky has faced in 2021-22. The teammates met in the Class B tournament, with Svitavsky earning a 5-2 decision. He then defeated Cortland's Luca Canzano, the seventh seed, in the finals with a 9-0 decision.

Other seeded wrestlers for J-E/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian include Dylan Nolan (sixth in 110; 24-3 record), Jack Smith (third in 138; 29-3 record), and Angelo Turo (eighth in 172; 29-8 record).

Kaylee Swaglin (118), Nolan Jackson (126), Henry Smith (126) and Chris Martinez (152) are all listed as alternates.

Section IV Division II

Moravia's Donald Garrow will be the lone Blue Devil represented at the tournament.

Garrow, with a 13-4 record, is the seventh seed in the 285-pound weight class. He earned his bid in large part thanks to a 3-0 performance at the Section IV Division II Qualifiers.

In that tournment, Garrow defeated Oneonta's Jaden Zakala on a first-period pin to take first place.

Of Garrow's 13 wins, 11 have come via pins. The two others were through forfeit.

Garrow has already faced No. 2 seed Logan Jamison of Marathon and No. 6 seed Caleb Georgia of Lansing this season, losing to both — though both bouts lasted until the third period, when Garrow was ultimately defeated via fall.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

