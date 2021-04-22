Cayuga Bowl football game between Moravia, Weedsport called off due to COVID-19

The first ever Cayuga Bowl featuring 8-man football teams Moravia and Weedsport has been canceled.

The game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Weedsport High School, has been called off due to positive COVID-19 cases at Weedsport.

The Weedsport school district released a statement on Wednesday announcing that three students at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19, and following the school district's investigation, 44 students had contact with the positive cases and will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

The Cayuga Bowl would've served as the season finale for both programs. Saturday is the final day for the fall II season — spring teams were allowed to start official practices this week — which eliminates the possibility of a reschedule.

According to its online schedule, Moravia has not scheduled a different opponent for Saturday.

This is the second time in less than a week that Weedsport's schedule has been disrupted by COVID-19. The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Section V's Red Jacket on Tuesday, but that game was also canceled due to positive tests from the opposing program.