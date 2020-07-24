Cayuga County-area athletic programs honored for academic results

Schools earn this honor by having at least 75% of their varsity sports teams qualify for a scholar-athlete team award. Another honor, the School of Distinction Award, goes to programs with 100% of its teams earning that status.

“We are excited once again to see the numbers of schools honored increase and it is a true testament to the kind of student-athletes we were have here in New York State,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, in a press release. “We continue to be proud of this program which highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics, as well as athletics. The fact that so many student-athletes thrived in the face of a pandemic this past winter is truly remarkable.”