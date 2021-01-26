Cayuga County health official says schools 'will have opportunity' to resume high-risk sports

The next step in the return of high-risk sports such as basketball and hockey has been taken.

Cayuga County public health director Kathleen Cuddy told The Citizen on Tuesday that the county health department will "give schools the opportunity to enact sports," days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will allow high-risk sports (basketball, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, football) to begin competition Feb. 1.

Cuomo's approval came with the stipulation that county health officials must give the final OK.

Cayuga County is currently developing guidelines that will be available for schools that choose to resume high-risk sports. According to Cuddy, if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, their team will be required to pause activity for two weeks; if the positivity rate in the region exceeds 5%, it will be recommended that sports shift back to practice-only; and if positivity rate reaches 8%, sports won't be permitted.

"We know that most schools want to participate in athletics," Cuddy said. "We also know there's no great public health time to do this. There's varying strains of virus that are coming around. We know things are contagious but we are seeing our particular numbers coming down in Cayuga County."