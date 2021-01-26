Cayuga County health official says schools 'will have opportunity' to resume high-risk sports

The next step in the return of high-risk sports such as basketball and hockey has been taken.
Cayuga County public health director Kathleen Cuddy told The Citizen on Tuesday that the county health department will "give schools the opportunity to enact sports," days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will allow high-risk sports (basketball, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, football) to begin competition Feb. 1.
Cuomo's approval came with the stipulation that county health officials must give the final OK.
Cayuga County is currently developing guidelines that will be available for schools that choose to resume high-risk sports. According to Cuddy, if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, their team will be required to pause activity for two weeks; if the positivity rate in the region exceeds 5%, it will be recommended that sports shift back to practice-only; and if positivity rate reaches 8%, sports won't be permitted.
"We know that most schools want to participate in athletics," Cuddy said. "We also know there's no great public health time to do this. There's varying strains of virus that are coming around. We know things are contagious but we are seeing our particular numbers coming down in Cayuga County."
Even with state and local health department approval, school districts will ultimately have the final say on whether or not to play. The Port Byron Central School District, which did not participate in low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall, announced Friday via its district Facebook page that it will forego the opportunity to play sports this winter. However, Port Byron is leaving open the possibility that it will participate in outdoor sports this spring.
Union Springs, another school district that did not play in the fall, will resume high-risk winter sports pending final approval from the Cayuga County health department, athletic director Todd Salls told The Citizen on Tuesday. Boys and girls basketball are the only high-risk programs that Union Springs offers during the winter — the school district also offers bowling and indoor track, sports that were already approved by New York state.
Concerning the rest of the Cayuga County-area school districts, Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles and Weedsport are expected to participate with high-risk winter sports after also playing in the fall.Moravia, which did not play in the fall due to a Section IV decision, is also expected to resume sports.
Southern Cayuga, another Section IV school, has not revealed its intent for high-risk winter sports, but the school's swimming program began practicing on Jan. 19. Cato-Meridian has not yet responded to The Citizen's inquiry about whether the school district plans to play this winter — Cato-Meridian originally intended to play in the fall, but changed course due to concerns over transportation and quarantine risks.
On Monday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association sent a memo to the state's 11 sections providing further guidelines for the condensed winter high school season.
According to the memo, the NYSPHSAA is maintaining its start dates for the remaining athletic seasons (Feb. 1 for high-risk winter sports, March 1 for Fall II, April 19 for spring), but each individual section can determine when each season will end. For sporting events, school districts are also being asked to limit travel to within their own county or region.
The NYSPHSAA will waive the seven-consecutive day rule — sports programs normally cannot practice or play games for seven straight days — for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year due to the condensed nature of the sports seasons. However, the state is not waiving its minimum practice requirement — student-athletes must accumulate six practices before participating in games, with the exception of baseball, football and wrestling which require 10 practices.
Spectators will also be limited to two per student-athlete.
With Feb. 1 inching closer, athletic directors now face the challenge of developing game schedules for their condensed seasons. According to Salls, Section IV's Interscholastic Athletic Conference (IAC) had an emergency meeting on Monday to exchange ideas for the winter season. IAC athletic directors and officials will reconvene next Wednesday, Feb. 3 to finalize schedules and determine season end dates.
"We don't know if there will be sectional competition or not. We'll have to tie all that together," Salls said. "We've done a lot of work over the past few months when we weren't participating in sports, basically putting schedules together for different potential timelines for the season. We have all the ideas out there, it's probably just altering one of the schedules we already had. We'll probably just try to play all the teams that are closest to us geographically, and not worry about size of school or competitive balance but making it as safe as we can."
For Union Springs, one of the primary concerns is that most of the Wolves' typical opponents are not within the central New York region. The IAC, which Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs are all members of, includes school districts from seven different counties.
"A lot of different county health departments will have input," Salls said.
