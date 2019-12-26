AUBURN — With Weedsport's lead down to single digits, the Warriors needed someone to make shots.
Enter Thomas Sickler.
The junior scored 11 points down the stretch, including three 3-pointers, in the Warriors' 70-58 win over Southern Cayuga to advance to the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship game.
"He's our best shooter, which is why he was in the game at the end thinking maybe he'll get to the free-throw line or get an open look," Weedsport head coach Jon Sgarlata said. "We really trust him late in the game when you need a free throw shooter. He is a good 3-point shooter, so he kind of has the green light."
Despite a slow start, Weedsport led 26-16 at halftime. The offense came out firing in the second half. The Warriors scored 23 points in the third quarter, including eight points by Jake Brown, to take a 49-30 lead into the final stanza.
Sgarlata said his team applied pressure and got off to a good start in the first four minutes of the third quarter.
"We were looking to get out of that funk in the second half," he said.
The Chiefs, led by Steven Sherman and Nathan Thurston, answered with a 20-8 run in the fourth quarter. Thurston scored five points in consecutive possessions and the Chiefs eventually cut the lead to seven.
That's when Sickler took over. After his first bucket, he made three 3-pointers in the final minutes. He accounted for 11 of the Warriors' final 13 points of the game. Brown added a layup in between Sickler's makes.
Sickler's shots were part of a trend Sgarlata observed during the game. When the Chiefs went on a run, the Warriors answered with timely scoring.
"They really shot the ball well in the third quarter, especially at the end of the third quarter. They did well to hang in there," Sgarlata said. "We didn't shoot it that well, but I think the key was making enough plays at the right times and maintaining our lead. Any time they got a little run, we were able to get at least a bucket and squash a run that they had."
Weedsport's balanced attack also helped them withstand the Chiefs' late run. Brown had a team-high 18 points, but several players contributed throughout the game. Kelin DeJohn had six first-half points to pace the Warriors. Joel Blumer was the Warriors' top inside threat.
Sgarlata believes balanced scoring is the key to his team's success.
"We do have a couple of guys that we want to see get more shots than others, but if we're not balanced and we're not getting scoring from our guards and inside and in transition, we're not going to be the best version of Weedsport for this year," he said. "Probably our most critical thing is our balance and using our depth."
Weedsport will play either Port Byron or Union Springs in the championship game at Cayuga Community College Friday. The Warriors will be playing for their fourth consecutive Cayuga County Holiday Tournament crown.