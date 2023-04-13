Will Coleman is staying close to home this summer.

Cayuga Community College's sophomore pitcher and 2021 Auburn High graduate has agreed to join the Auburn Doubledays for the 2023 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

The D'days announced the signing in a press release on Thursday.

Coleman becomes the third Auburn Maroon to sign with the D'days for the upcoming season, joining former teammates Kevin Dolan (SUNY Brockport) and Cooper Polcovich (Auburn High).

Currently in his second season with CCC, Coleman has made five starts for the Spartans and posted a 1-1 record with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

Coleman was a key member of Auburn's 2021 section finalist team. That spring, he pitched a team-high 39 innings, struck out 39 batters and allowed only 20 hits and three earned runs the entire season.

His finest outing came in the 2021 Section III, Class A final against Christian Brothers Academy, when Coleman pitched a complete game and took a tough luck 2-0 defeat on two unearned runs.

By joining the D'days, Coleman hopes to parlay a strong summer performance into an opportunity to play for a four-year school next year.

“I’ve played baseball as long as I can remember,” Coleman said in the press release. “I remember getting a baseball glove for my sixth birthday, and I started up with tee ball that same year. And I’ve been playing ever since.”

Auburn opens the 2023 season on Friday, June 2 at the Geneva Red Wings. The D'days' home opener is Saturday, June 3 against the Niagara Power. For ticket information, call (315) 255-2489 or visit auburndoubledays.com.