The Spartans used balanced scoring to pick up their first win of the season.
All nine players recorded at least six points, as the Cayuga women's basketball team routed Adirondack 80-39 Sunday.
Tanyea Jansson paced the Spartans with 14 points and nine assists. Fatimaah Findley added 13 points and Allaysha Grady finished with 10 points.
The win came one day after an 81-69 loss to Hudson Valley. Cayuga led 69-68 with 2:40 to play, but couldn't hang on.
Findley registered 21 points and eight rebounds, while Auburn graduate Jania Freeman chipped in 13 points and 10 boards. Tori Mandel had 11 points.
"We were right there and just couldn't finish it," Spartans coach Jim Alberici said.
Cayuga (1-1) hosts the Roberts Wesleyan JV team Nov. 11.