CCC spring athletics put on hold, Wells College cancels all activities

Spring athletics for two Cayuga County colleges have been put on hold in the wake of novel coronavirus.

The NJCAA, of which Cayuga Community College is a member, announced Friday that it was suspending all spring competition from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 3. On April 3, the NJCAA Board of Regents will reconvene to determine how to proceed concerning spring competition.

This decision puts a halt on CCC’s baseball and softball seasons, which both began play this month. CCC’s baseball team has already played four games, and was set to host a doubleheader against Jefferson Community College this Sunday at Falcon Park. The softball team has played in three games, and the Spartans’ next scheduled contest was Sunday, March 29 at SUNY Adirondack.

CCC also has a golf program that could be affected by postponements. According to the athletic department’s website, CCC’s first match was scheduled for April 3.

Regarding the continuation of practices, the NJCAA left that decision up to individual schools. In an email with The Citizen, CCC Sports Information Director Andrew Poole said as of Friday the teams will continue to practice.