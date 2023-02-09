AUBURN — When DeSean Strachan reached 1,000 career points on Tuesday, he howled in excitement.

The celebratory mood continued on Thursday. Strachan helped Auburn boys basketball end its regular season with a 25-point night, as the Maroons dispatched Jamesville-DeWitt 53-44 at Auburn High.

Prior to the game, Strachan was recognized for becoming the 13th basketball player in Auburn High history to reach the milestone.

It was an accomplishment that, dating back to his rookie year as a freshman, Strachan said he couldn't have imagined. His only regret is that the milestone wasn't achieved in his home gym.

"The plan wasn't to do it at Fowler. I wanted to do it here in front of the crowd and let the town be part of the celebration," Strachan said. "But I wouldn't trade it for anything. My teammates were there and even though we were at Fowler, the crowd let out a big roar. It felt like I was home."

Strachan has been a staple on the Maroons' varsity team since 2019-20. Him joining the varsity's starting lineup came with unique circumstances — Auburn was without several players and Jim Marsh needed playable bodies.

Marsh recalled a conversation with Strachan after the fact, about how the then-freshman was worried he'd lose minutes once those players returned.

Impressed with the early returns, Marsh had other ideas.

"The first game he started, he had 20 points," Marsh said. "Seany came to me and said, 'Coach, I'm worried I'm gonna lose my spot.' I said, 'No, they should be worried because it's your spot.'

"He's been an inspiration for me. He knows when to turn on the jets and is one of the fastest guys I've ever coached. He gets a lot of easy buckets, but picks his spots. He's one of the best defenders I've ever coached as well. Not a lot of guys score 1,000 points while being great defenders."

Though it was baptism by fire at times — Strachan's first sectional defensive assignment was former Baldwinsville star JJ Starling, who currently plays Division I at Notre Dame — Auburn's leader developed from athletic wizard to savvy veteran in his four years.

"He had no left hand then. He didn't have a pull-up jumpshot. He's got those now. Then he had to expand his game so everyone didn't pack it in in the paint, so he came back and was shooting 3s," Marsh said. "He understands the ebb and flow of the game. He's grown so much as a leader and understanding the total basketball game."

Against J-D, Strachan came out firing. He scored nine points in the opening quarter, all on 3s.

Most of his damage in the second came from the free throw line. He totaled seven points in those eight minutes, and entered halftime with 16.

The Red Rams, one of Section III's most respected programs, didn't quit despite playing from behind for most of the game. J-D cut Auburn's lead to two in the second quarter, and three at multiple points in the third and fourth quarters.

This game, though, was one Auburn didn't let get away. J-D began to intentionally foul with 1:20 to go, hoping to inch back into it with some Maroons misses at the line.

Auburn didn't oblige. The trio of Strachan, Jack Tumber and Tony Borges finished a combined 6-for-7 from the stripe in the final minute to close out the game.

Supporting Strachan's 25-point, seven-rebound night, Borges scored 17 points and Tumber had nine. Tumber added six assists and four rebounds.

With the win, the Maroons finish the regular season with a 13-7 record and are again the Salt City Athletic Conference champions.

Auburn rides into the Section III Class AA tournament on a four-game winning streak, and if current standings hold should host at least one playoff game when the postseason begins next Thursday.

Marsh acknowledged that the top dogs in Class AA, West Genesee and Liverpool, will be tough to overcome. Based on what he's seen this year, though, Auburn is capable of giving any great team a run for its money.

"I wish we were in (Class A). I think we could've been in the final four in the As," Marsh said, with a laugh, "but it is what it is. We played a tough schedule all year. The kids have been exposed to that, which is what I wanted. They're ready, and they know what we can do and what we can't do. We've just gotta be smart."

Gallery: Auburn beats J-D, celebrates Strachan's 1,000-point milestone