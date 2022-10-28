Challenging season comes to close, as Auburn football falls to Whitesboro in playoffs

WHITESBORO — Auburn football was facing stacked odds, as the No. 7 seed traveling to second-seeded Whitesboro.

The Warriors eliminated the Maroons' hopes early, and now the long offseason begins.

Auburn was defeated 42-7 on Friday night in Whitesboro in the Section III Class A quarterfinals.

It was the second time in three weeks that the Maroons were defeated by the Warriors.

Much like the last meeting, Auburn had little answers for Whitesboro quarterback Kyle Meier, who had a hand in each of the Warriors' touchdowns. He even scored from 50-plus yards on the first play from scrimmage.

That was the first of four touchdowns Whitesboro managed against Auburn in the first quarter alone.

"I think I went over to get a drink of water and they were already up 21-0. It just happened so fast," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "They got on us really quickly. We staggered and they had us on the ropes, but the kids battled back in the second quarter and showed some fight. But we just couldn't stop them."

Following their first-quarter follies, Auburn showed some fight in the second.

The Maroons' first drive of the quarter reached the Warriors' 4 but ended in a fumble. Auburn's defense then returned the favor, knocking the ball out of Meier's hands and forcing a punt that set up the Maroons with favorable field position.

Following long gains by receiver Mac Maher and quarterback Elijah Scott, Auburn was back near the goal line. This time, Maroons running back Kemauri Perry was able to punch in a 2-yard touchdown.

After forcing another punt, Auburn had a chance to make Whitesboro sweat before the half. Facing a third-and-long at their own 10, Scott connected with DeSean Strachan for a 63-yard gain that set up the Maroons deep in Warriors territory with a minute remaining in the second quarter.

Auburn advanced no further, however, as Scott was sacked on first down which killed the drive and sent the Maroons into halftime in a 28-7 hole.

The Maroons were shut out in the second half, and were forced to turn to several reserves due to injuries.

"Against a team this good with some of the challenges we've had, there were a lot of things we could build on (from the second quarter)," Moskov said. "It was under a lot of duress."

The carousel at quarterback against Whitesboro — Scott received the start and was briefly replaced by Maher — was a microcosm of the season. Auburn started three different signal callers out of necessity, which never allowed one player to get in a groove.

Adding insult to injury, the lineup switching also affected other positions as players consistently bounced around.

It's a predicament Moskov hopes to avoid in the future.

"It was our biggest challenge all year," Moskov said. "We had it at the fullback position where we had to flip-flop. We were flip-flopping offensive linemen. The entire season was kinda a shell game as we moved guys around. We know we've gotta get kids settled into positions and get those reps in there. We practiced and moved kids around constantly, and that stretches us thin."

Though Auburn finishes 3-6, 2022 could serve as a productive year if the dozens of young players build on their production as the program shifts to the offseason.

Moskov credited his seniors for sticking with the plan and being a positive resource despite the ups-and-downs.

"We had private conversations with our leaders, in terms of holding the team together and maintaining the integrity of the team," Moskov said. "We wanted to maintain our sportsmanship and maintained our character, and showed up to practice every day. They stayed focused, and also realized our challenges. We had freshmen and sophomores against some very talented teams.

"You're gonna have rough years, but you've got to maintain that integrity of your program. If you've got to rebuild those things, you're in real trouble."

There will be no rest for the coaching staff. Moskov said the team will take two weeks off, and then it's back in the weight room to prepare for next season.

"Two weeks, we'll be back at it," Moskov said. "I was just in the weight room today, poking around. It won't be long until we're back."