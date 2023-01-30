Champions vs. up-and-comers: Union Springs/Port Byron, Weedsport split bowling match

AURELIUS — The Union Springs/Port Byron and Weedsport bowling programs are at different stages of existence, but both are trending in positive directions.

The Wolves, the more established team of the two, are hoping to contend for another section title next month. The Warriors, only in their fourth year of competition, are building toward that benchmark.

The two teams met for a non-league match on Monday at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius, with the Weedsport boys team earning a 3-1 victory while the Union Springs/Port Byron girls took a 4-0 sweep.

Union Springs/Port Byron's Brandon Young had the high series in the boys match (509), but that couldn't overcome a steady diet of 400s from the Warriors who were led by Jacob Blaylock's 470 and Kaiden Eipp's 451.

Colleen Jump had the top series of the match and led the US/PB girls to a win. Jump had a 569 series that included rounds of 237, 185 and 147. Younger sisters Jenna Jump (517) and Bethany Jump (508) were also contributors. Lily Komarisky had the best series (348) for the Weedsport girls.

"The girls are up to 53 wins and 11 losses and they're currently in first," US/PB coach Marianna Viscardi said. "We have one more match to make up in February against our rival Waverly, which is pretty late in the year. I'm hoping we can win (another title) because this would be three in a row."

The Jump sisters currently lead a US/PB team that's hoping to nab another section title, having won the Section IV Class C crown last year.

Colleen, a senior, was a member of the Section IV composite team that competed at the state championships in 2021-22. She currently owns the highest average and could be joined by her sisters at states in March in Syracuse.

"They're in the top 10, top 12 all three of them," Viscardi said. "They've all got a chance. They're very supportive of each other. Colleen is in her own zone and does very well."

While Weedsport hasn't claimed any section titles in its young existence, the growth has been evident. The program started back up in 2019-20 after a near 40-year absence, and has been building in interest and roster size ever since.

Both Warriors teams qualified for sectionals last year, a feat that could be repeated this winter (the boys have already qualified).

"It's been an interesting ride. We've gone from basically nothing and no idea what we were doing to close to second in the league," Weedsport coach Alex Veiga said.

Garnering interest in a new program is no small task, but the Warriors have grown to a point which roster size is far from an issue.

"Right at the beginning it was cool because it was a bunch of different kids from all areas of the school. I'm a band teacher so there was a set of kids that I see all the time, but we got kids from all walks of life — kids that maybe didn't make the basketball team or just didn't do sports," Veiga said. "As we've progressed, we're starting to get kids who are in leagues outside of our season. It's fantastic to see how much the whole team has grown."

An added benefit to Monday's match was the relaxed nature, due to being non-league competition. And many of the participants are familiar with each other, despite bowling at different schools, because several partake in Starlite Lanes' Starlite Juniors league on the weekends.

That league also includes a handful of Auburn's top bowlers, whom US/PB faced in another non-league match in early January.

"They all know each other. It's nice to bowl somebody close and have a little competition there, seeing how one another is doing on the other side of the county," Viscardi said.

Union Springs/Port Byron returns to Starlite on Wednesday against Groton. Weedsport hosts CBA on Tuesday at Rainbow Lanes.