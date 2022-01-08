Changing landscape: Wrestlers compete at Port Byron Mid-Winter tournament

PORT BYRON — Much has changed since the last time wrestlers gathered for the annual Port Byron Mid-Winter Tournament.

New weight classes. New coaches. New teams.

After a year away though, participants are glad to be back on the mats at Dana West High School.

Wrestling programs, whether in Cayuga County specifically or New York state as a whole, have endured plenty of change over the last few seasons.

Among the notable differences since the last tournament from the 2019-20 winter season:

• New York state altered the amount of weight classes from 15 to 13 following a statewide vote in July 2020. The lowest weight class is now 102 pounds after several years of 99 pounds serving as the lowest available rank.

• Three Cayuga County programs that used to operate separately are now merged. Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge and Port Byron/Union Springs now compete as a single team, with J-E serving as the "host" school. Cato-Meridian was previously aligned with Hannibal, while the merger between J-E and PB/US began last winter.

• Two programs now have new head coaches. Dan Butler, who was previously with Cato-Meridian, now coaches at Auburn in place of Andy Corbett. Mike Nguyen took over for Kurt Alpha as head coach of the merged J-E team, while former Port Byron assistant Caleb Green is now assistant for the Eagles.

• Previous Port Byron Mid-Winter Tournaments utilized bracket-style formats. This year, to accommodate a lack of wrestlers, some weight classes used a Round Robin to determine winners.

Speaking about the merger, Nguyen said the transition has been seamless due to the prior familiarity between the programs. Wrestlers are also afforded the opportunity to wear singlets from their own school, depending on which school is hosting a particular event.

"It hasn't been as tough as you'd think with three random schools coming together," Nguyen said. "I've been training with these kids for years now, like (Port Byron seniors Jack Smith and Ike Svitavsky). I've known them for several years, so we already had this chemistry built. That's why we're such a cohesive unit.

"Iron sharpens iron, right? That's what they always say. That's exactly what we have in our room."

The Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian wrestlers were among the tournament's best on Saturday. The Eagles took first place in team scoring, racking up 182.5 points — almost 40 better than runner-up Phoenix.

Dylan Nolan (110), Jack Lamson (132), Jack Smith (138), and Ike Svitavsky (160) all won their brackets for J-E.

Teammates Jacob Ellsworth (118) and Henry Smith (126) both took second place in their weight classes.

Auburn’s Mike Boyhan was the second-place finisher in the 102-pound weight class. Boyhan picked up wins over Red Creek’s Anthony Murphy and North Rose-Wolcott’s Sam Baylor on first period pins, before losing to Fayetteville-Manlius’ Sam Reikes in a 3-0 decision in the final.

Moravia’s Seth Parker also posted a runner-up placement in the 189-pound bracket. Parker won his first three matches by fall (8 seconds, 28 seconds and 37 seconds) before suffering a first-period pin to Wellsville’s John Layfield.

Lamson was tasked with Phoenix’s Parker Allers in his final bout. He was able to rack up a few early points and, despite suffering a rib injury on a body slam at the end of the second period, held on for a 5-2 decision.

"It's just about being mentally and physically better than your opponent, and not making excuses," Lamson said. "You can't use your back or a bad knee as an excuse. It's all in the mind. It's all mental. That's how you win matches."

After Saturday's strong performance, Jordan-Elbridge's wrestlers have a little less than a month's worth of dual meets and tournaments — the Eagles travel to Section V's Canandaigua next weekend — to prepare for league and section meets in February.

Nguyen believes his merged team has several wrestlers with the potential to make noise in Section III.

"It's about peaking at the right time, and we don't want to peak in January. We don't want to be the best we can be at the Port Byron tournament," Nguyen said. "I tell the guys, we're all one or two mistakes from being elite wrestlers. We record all their matches and talk on a daily basis, and they know what they need to work on. Once we start getting to late January and early February, we want to be peaking at that right time."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

