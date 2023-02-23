WEEDSPORT — When adversity struck, Weedsport didn't falter.

Not when down by multiple scores in the fourth quarter. Not when in need of a final stop to extend their season. Not when the starting point guard's availability was in question due to a freakish play.

The Warriors are moving on to the next round in the Section III playoffs, thanks to a 66-57 win over Tully in overtime of the Class C section quarterfinals Thursday at Weedsport High School.

Weedsport trailed by four, 55-51, with under two minutes to go, but scored the game's next two baskets to force OT.

Then in the extra session, Weedsport outscored visiting Tully 11-2 to complete the comeback.

"One of our weaknesses we had to get over at the beginning of the year was playing through adversity," Warriors coach Jon Sgarlata said. "Sometimes if a call didn't go our way, it would affect us for a few possessions. What we talked about is if we're to win these big games at the end of the year, we need to maintain our poise and composure when it's not going well.

"That may have been the difference tonight. We played a super prepared team in Tully and we knew the game was going to be difficult. I'm just proud of my guys for battling."

The win is more remarkable considering a bizarre play at the end of the third quarter that involved senior point guard Lucio Cole.

Controlling the ball at the top, Cole drove to the basket and leapt just as a Tully defender stepped in his path.

In the ensuing collision, Cole hit the floor face-first. When he stood up, his front teeth were missing.

An odd scene followed as members of the Weedsport staff scrambled to find the teeth, while both teams retreated to the benches as if a timeout had been called.

"I don't think any of us knew what to do," Sgarlata said. "At that point, I did have some doubts. It was going to be tough to overcome, not just for him but for us. When you see the trainer run over, how do you emotionally recover? We pulled them in and said, 'Let's just keep playing.'"

In no pain, Cole was able to remain in the game -- and his presence was the difference. He scored 11 of his game-high 21 points after suffering the injury, and made the final four free throws of overtime to ice the game.

"If Michael Jordan had the 'Flu Game' I guess Lucio will have the 'Teeth Game,'" Sgarlata said. "He'll certainly always remember it. To lose your teeth is a difficult thing as a 16- or 17-year old kid. A really gritty performance from him, playing all (36 minutes) and didn't seem tired at the end.

"He said he wanted to finish the game and if he was going to lose his teeth, we might as well win it. We're proud of him and the way he's played all year."

Cole's efforts would have been wasted if not for a pivotal sequence in the final seconds. Ahead 55-53, Tully had multiple cracks at a basket with a minute to go that could've kept the Warriors at arm's length.

The Black Knights didn't convert, however, and that allowed Troy Brown (17 points) the opportunity to score the game-tying basket with 10 seconds to go.

Weedsport still needed a stop, and Sgarlata's plan devised during the timeout didn't pan out. Tully in-bounded the ball from its own back line, avoided any fouls -- Weedsport had some to give -- and had one final look at the basket, but the ball was knocked away by the Warriors' defense at the moment of truth to force OT.

"We were trying to foul, but Tully knew we were gonna try and got it out of there before we could," Sgarlata said. "Once it's over half court, you're scrambling to find their shooters. We wanted to foul and actually defend twice ... but it worked out."

Overtime mostly came down to free throws. After missing their first three attempts, the Warriors made seven of their final eight at the line to end the game.

The win ends Tully's playoff reign over Weedsport, as the Black Knights had won the previous three sectional meetings against Sgarlata's Warriors. Now awaits another familiar playoff foe, as Weedsport next plays top-seeded Dolgeville in the section semifinals.

When the two teams met in last season's section quarterfinals, the Blue Devils won by 29.

"They're an excellent team that's very well-coached, physical and big," Sgarlata said. "They were the runner-up last year so I know they feel like there's some unfinished business in the sectional tournament. I think you're gonna see two really good teams with some contrasting styles and it'll be a four-quarter game."

That game is set for 11:45 a.m. on Sunday at Onondaga Community College.

