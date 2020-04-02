Cheap Seats, No. 5: Holland Stadium shows off new turf

I spoke with both Pirozzolo and Ray during warm-ups, and their excitement was evident. And for good reason — so much planning, convincing and building goes into a project like that.

"It's total enjoyment. I'm so happy for our children and our community to have a complex like Holland Stadium," Pirozzolo said prior to the game. "I think it's the best in the state. There's no structure like this and adding turf just enhances the beauty of this stadium. It's a jewel of central New York."

Installing turf was an important step for Auburn athletics. So many large schools in Section III — Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool, Baldwinsville among them —had already had turf fields and it's a competitive advantage. That advantage isn't so much with the games themselves, but the weekly and offseason training. Grass fields require much more maintenance, much more attention, and more time to recuperate. During the fall or spring seasons, one rainy day could've wiped out the old Holland Stadium's usefulness for a week.