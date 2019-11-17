MIDDLETOWN — With the game on the line, Skaneateles sophomore Owen Cheney broke in alone with the game on his left foot.
A successful strike would mean a state title.
Perhaps too young to know any better, Cheney delivered a perfect kick and the perfect ending to a championship season.
Cheney's goal with 8:39 remaining in the second overtime pushed Skaneateles boys soccer past Center Moriches, 1-0, in the NYSPHSAA Class B championship game, Sunday at Middletown High School.
That winner brings the program its second state title and first since 2010.
Only a sophomore, Cheney had delivered time and time again for Skaneateles this postseason, scoring two goals in the state semifinal to push the Lakers into the title game.
Because of that, there are few players coach Aaron Moss would rather have with the game on the line.
"He'd missed three quality chances already, a couple of sizzlers that we thought had a chance at the end of the second half and the end of the first overtime as well," Moss said. "We put four balls on their goal and none of them counted. Finally, to see him steal it there ... he was able to put it away and I couldn't be happier. It's just awesome for these guys."
Moss, who has coached for Skaneateles for 15 years, had been to the top of the Class B mountain previously, leading the Lakers to the title in 2010. Many of his players, however, hadn't even tasted sectional success. The Lakers were ousted by eventually champion Westhill in the section semifinal last year.
Skaneateles rosters only four seniors, and only two of them — defender Will Pinckney and midfielder Jack Donovan — are starters.
Conventional wisdom suggests the lack of experience would rear its head at some point, but it never did.
"Most of us have been playing together for almost a decade," Cheney said. "Me and Tylar Moss, another sophomore, have been playing on the same club team for as long as I can remember. We have experience in other things. With such a small school, we're all really close and we all wanted to win it for each other."
Center Moriches gave Skaneateles everything it could handle. Red Devils defender Anthony Sundermann had a pair of directs from inside 40 yards in the second half that nearly resulted in goals, but Lakers goalkeeper Andrew Neumann and the back line were able to prevent anything from entering the net.
Skaneateles had its fair share of chances in regulation too. The Lakers appeared to score the opening goal early in the second half when Tylar Moss broke in alone, but as he placed his shot into the net, the play was blown dead due to an offsides.
You have free articles remaining.
"I said, 'Now their goalie's seen it in the back of the net, we're gonna get one and one will count,'" Aaron Moss said. "That's a psychological thing for goalkeepers. We didn't see the ball in the back of our net. That was in the back of their head, every one of them."
Still scoreless after 80 minutes, the game went to a 15-minute overtime. Cheney had Skaneateles' best chances, finding open space down the left side a few times, but his attempts were near misses. Another free kick by Center Moriches was again swallowed up by Neumann.
The second overtime wouldn't end scoreless. Cheney stole the ball from a Red Devils player, streaked down the middle and lifted a shot with his left foot over challenging goalkeeper Colin Raupp.
Game over.
"I'm like, this is a really good opportunity to score," said Pinckney, who watched it all develop from behind the play. "Hopefully he didn't miss it, and when it went it, it was just the best feeling in the world."
Neumann, who allowed only one goal during championship weekend, was named the Lakers' most valuable player. He was the centerpiece of a defense, along with Pinckney, Alex Arefyev, Andrew Moss and Gavin Cheney, that was often too tall and too athletic for opposing forwards.
When balls were in the air and up for grabs, Skaneateles' defense was able to clear it away. When the defense couldn't, Neumann did. Pinckney says the defense's success comes down to chemistry.
"We always hang out and we're all friends," Pinckney said. "Coach Moss preaches to be flawless and simple in the back, so no big long balls and no dribbling in the back, so no silly mistakes. Our keeper Andrew Neumann is just phenomenal back there."
Skaneateles has won five section titles and one state title under Moss' watch. This one is special in its own right, however, because this time Moss celebrates with two sons, junior defender Andrew and sophomore forward Tylar.
Indeed, a happy season for the Moss family.
"It's tough because they're on your team and they've got to be the same as every other player. I've got to be consistent in the way I coach," Aaron Moss said. "But it is nice, selfishly, to have them on the team and win."
As part of Skaneateles' second state title team, Owen Cheney knows he's in special company.
He also knows the Lakers will return a heavy chunk of their title team next fall. A proper encore may be in store.
Said Cheney, "I'm hoping to do it again next year."