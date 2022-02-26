Cold second quarter costly as Weedsport girls basketball falls to Waterville in semifinals

ONONDAGA — Weedsport girls basketball's offense went cold in the second quarter, and that proved costly against top-seeded Waterville.

The Warriors were held to two points in the frame before halftime and ultimately lost to the top-seeded Indians 53-38 Saturday in the Section III Class C semifinals at Onondaga Community College.

As a team, Weedsport knocked down five 3-pointers, but four of those triples came in the second half.

It took the Warriors a couple quarters to find their offensive groove. Through two sectional games so far, Weedsport was able to rely on easy buckets around the rim by senior Mariah Quigley.

The presence of Waterville's Natalee Collins and Eleonore Collins, both of whom stand 6 feet tall, limited the Warriors' offense down low.

Because of that, Weedsport leaned heavily on its long-distance shooting in the first half. Juli-Ann Miles was able to knock one down in the opening minutes, but that'd be the last 3 for the Warriors until the third quarter.

Waterville though had no trouble hitting its 3s. In the waning seconds of the first quarter, the Indians' Ciara Owens drained one from the corner that gave Waterville a 14-9 lead.

The difference increased to 27-11 at halftime, despite several 3-point attempts from the Warriors.

In the third, Weedsport began to attack the paint and went to the free-throw line several times. Then to the Warriors reeled off eight straight points to start the fourth — with Molly Milton and Sarah Carroll each connecting for 3s — to trim Waterville's advantage to only seven points.

Weedsport's push ended there, however. The Indians received consecutive buckets from Natalee Collins (who finished with a game-high 22 points) and Eleonore Collins finished it off with an old-fashioned three-point play in the final minute.

Quigley totaled 11 points to lead the Warriors, while Milton scored eight and Carroll had seven.

Weedsport finishes the season 18-5.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

