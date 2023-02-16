PORT BYRON — The Panthers trailed at the end of the first quarter, at halftime and at the end of the third.

They were down when the clock hit its final minute, and still with 10 seconds remaining.

Yet it's Port Byron boys basketball, not Frankfort-Schuyler, that's moving on in the Section III Class C tournament. Though the 14th-seeded Panthers were behind the entire game up to that point, Dalton Clark's 3-pointer with six seconds left gave Port Byron a 73-72 win over the Maroon Knights Thursday at Dana West High School.

"I was just thinking, 'Win it.' My teammates counted on me and I count on them," Clark said. "On the final shot, I saw the opportunity and took it."

Behind by 11 with seven minutes to go and down by six with a minute remaining, the Panthers needed a lot to go their way in the comeback effort. Port Byron began fouling with under a minute left, with the Maroon Knights in the bonus, hoping for a few free-throw misses.

The Basketball Gods answered those prayers. With three one-and-one trips to the free-throw line, Frankfort-Schuyler went 2-for-5 and the Panthers responded with a bucket after each miss. First came a score from Ian Mack to make it 70-66. Dominic Laframboise (17 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter) then converted for a 70-68 game. Then Mack again with 25 seconds left to trim the Panthers' deficit to one.

After Lionell Coulthurst went 1-for-2 at the line, missing his second attempt, Port Byron collected the ball with a chance to tie with a field goal or win with a 3.

Matt Laird (10 points) moved the ball up court and originally looked right for Laframboise. Not liking what he saw, Laird instead dished to Clark at the arc, who took one step to his left and buried the winning 3-pointer with six seconds left.

"We were encouraging them to push the ball up the court and if the 3 is there, take it," Panthers coach Dave Cornish said. "We're always looking for Dom, but he was getting guarded pretty hard today. Dalton has been working so hard at practice and he has a lot of confidence at the top of the key. When we kicked that ball to him, he felt like shooting and we're thankful it went through. Big, big shot."

Despite the raucous celebration, the game wasn't over. After a timeout, Frankfort-Schuyler had one last opportunity at its own thrilling end. The Maroon Knights inbounded the ball from their own backline to Coulthurst, who crossed midcourt and attempted a pass to the corner for a potential game-winning shot.

The pass, however, was tipped by Clark and intercepted by Laird. Game over.

"We just wanted to defend without fouling," Clark said. "Coach told us to keep our hands up, because a foul was two shots. And if there was an opportunity to take it, take it."

Clark, who Cornish called the Panthers' "motor," was just that. He finished with a game-high 28 points, each of which was necessary for Port Byron to win.

His scoring efforts were especially important considering the Maroon Knights' intent to slow Laframboise, the Panthers' leading scorer.

"He's our engine. If he doesn't run, we don't run," Cornish said. "He's probably had 14 double-doubles this year on top of scoring. He's building more and more confidence."

The win ensures Port Byron (11-10) will finish with at least a .500 record for the first time since 2017-18, which is also the last season the Panthers won 10 or more games.

With a roster predominantly featuring juniors and sophomores, Port Byron has the look of a program heading in the right direction, and Cornish thinks several people had a role in this season's improvement.

"It's very exciting, and I've got to credit Kim Brown and Mike Hermann. These guys here, we're always working together and talking about situations, and it's been a lot of fun," Cornish said. "We didn't play for two years (due to opting out during COVID-19) while other schools did. We're still behind a little bit, but we're building."

Port Byron has little time to rest on its laurels. The Panthers are back at it Saturday afternoon, as the team travels to third-seeded Waterville for the second round of the Class C tournament.