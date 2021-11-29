Commitment fulfilled: Coach Sindoni leaving Skaneateles football program

Joe Sindoni's tenure as Skaneateles varsity football coach has come to an end.

The Lakers' head coach since 2015, Sindoni submitted his resignation letter to the Skaneateles school board last Tuesday, Nov. 23 following the team's loss to Chenango Forks in the opening round of the New York state tournament.

Sindoni also served as Skaneateles' head coach in 2012, following a pair of seasons as an assistant under former Syracuse University star Tim Green.

Sindoni's decision to step away comes during a lengthy legal battle against the Skaneateles school district and its board of education, which stems from his temporary removal as head coach in January.

He was reinstated in time to coach the 2021 spring and fall seasons, which culminated earlier this month with Skaneateles' third section title in five years.

The school district appealed the court injunction that allowed Sindoni to return in the spring. According to court filings, Sindoni has requested the court dismiss the appeal due to mootness in lieu of his resignation.

In an interview with The Citizen on Monday, Sindoni explained several reasons for the timing of his departure. He pointed to the end of his commitment to this year's senior class, as well as his desire to watch his son John, who played JV quarterback for CBA this fall, in high school.

"At the end of the 2019 season, I had an interesting (coaching) opportunity that was away from Skaneateles. I declined it because I was committed to these kids, that I'd stay with them until they were seniors," Sindoni said. "That also coincided with my son's eighth-grade year, and he factors in to this. As he plays in high school, I don't want to be the guy who coaches somewhere else while his kid is playing.

"This has always been the time frame I had laid out, and the end of the commitment I made to this group of kids."

Sindoni ends his career as a four-time sectional champion with Skaneateles. He also led the Lakers to the NYSPHSAA Class C title in 2017, the first in program history.

Despite a tumultuous 2021, the Lakers won 12 straight games spanning the abbreviated spring season to fall. The last victory of that streak came in the Section III Class C title game Nov. 13 against General Brown.

However, Skaneateles was unable to sustain that momentum in the state quarterfinals, suffering a 41-28 loss to Section IV champion Chenango Forks.

Now Sindoni enters unknown territory as he steps away from coaching, though he classified his status as a break, not a retirement.

"I want to be involved with my son, whether that's just working with him on the side or helping with a JV team, I don't know. I haven't had conversations about that," Sindoni said. "My priority is being there for my kids who are in high school sports, and making sure I can be there and be present."

Prior to Sindoni's arrival, Skaneateles football had one section title to its name, won in 1992. Over the last decade, though, few in central New York have matched the Lakers success.

Reflecting on his Skaneateles career, Sindoni said he's most proud of the culture that was built over the wins and losses, and his players' successes off the field as well as on. He credited Green for being the "lightning rod" that revamped the program in the early 2010s.

"The first couple years with Tim, it was a culture shock for these kids to change their mindset, to change how they looked at football, to change their expectation and change their mindset," Sindoni said. "I'm very pleased that we've been able to do the things we've done and earned a positive reputation. That's something that you strive for.

"I think we created a culture where we can achieve things but also have fun. We can mentor in an environment where kids feel they can communicate back to us. That's the thing I'm proudest of."

