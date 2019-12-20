UNION SPRINGS — Unhappy with a defensive possession midway through the second quarter, Union Springs boys basketball coach Dan Cerro called a timeout and reminded his team that better effort was needed.
Message received.
Particularly in the fourth quarter, the Wolves upped their defensive intensity enough to earn a 53-44 win over Southern Cayuga Friday at Union Springs High School.
Union Springs scored 22 points in the final quarter, its best offensive series of the game. Many of those points came after defensive stops, as the Wolves were able to force steals and run the other way for layups.
"Our defense led to our offense," Cerro said. "With this group, that's where we need to start. We found a way to get easier buckets in the fourth quarter because of our defense."
Early on, it looked as though Southern Cayuga would shoot its way to an easy win. Jon Heath was the hot shooter early, knocking down three 3s in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Brandon Vanacore roamed freely to the rim and scored on a rebound, resulting in Cerro's use of the timeout.
"I can handle losing," Cerro said, "but if we're getting outworked, I can't handle it."
Perhaps motivated by their coach's words, the Wolves managed to hang around, and with a Hunter Martin free throw were able to go into halftime with a 25-24 lead.
Neither team could get much done offensively in the third quarter. The Wolves and Chiefs combined for only 14 points in those eight minutes, and it was Southern Cayuga that entered the fourth with a one-point lead.
It was Union Springs' game from then on. Ryan Bailey got in on the action with five straight points, including a 3. Chris Daum knocked down two key free throws, then played lockdown defense at the other end that forced a turnover and an easy layup for teammate Kobe Haight.
"Chris is the one that got us there," Cerro said. "Chris had two or three blocked shots, he was out at the 3-point line guarding their shooter. He really ignited us. When he gets going like that, you can see the energy level of our team."
In the final minute, the Wolves leaned on sophomore Jose Reyes to close out the game. Reyes finished with a team-high 16 points, and 11 of those came in the fourth.
Also contributing on offense for Union Springs was Martin with 10 points, Bailey with nine, Haight with eight and Daum with seven.
Heath was Southern Cayuga's leader with 13 points, while Brandon Vanacore posted 11 and Nate Thurston had seven.
Both teams will take a break before competing in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament next Thursday and Friday.
For Cerro, a Union Springs graduate, the tournament will provide a bit of "deja vu." He fondly remembers being part of two tournament champions as a player and still talks about those memories to this day.
He hopes his players can make some memories of their own.
"I want them to enjoy it the way I enjoyed it," Cerro said. "That was a big deal around here when I played. We'd play each other all year, and that was kinda like the all-star game. Hopefully we come out there and play well, and hey, you never know."
Justin Ritzel's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
"Step your game up."
That's a phrase often muttered from coach to player or teammate to teammate, but it applies to reporters too.
In 2019, my goal was to up the ante as far as off-the-beat projects. While game coverage is enjoyable, it doesn't offer the same glimpse at an individual or group of individuals that a strong feature story can. This calendar year was all about digging a little deeper.
Here are five of my favorite stories I told in 2019:
The next arm epidemic?: A few years ago, I wrote a story about new pitch count rules in high school baseball. In a sense, this was a follow-up to that story, instead focusing on potential arm issues for softball pitchers. It's a very divisive subject, with some suggesting that softball pitch counts are well overdue, while others scoff at the idea. If nothing else, I hope a story like this can at least start a conversation.
Rule of three: Between all the games, practices, offseason workouts, travel leagues, etc., sometimes I wonder how kids manage to play one sport during the year. Three sports? That just seems ludicrous, but two Cayuga County athletes — Auburn's Ross Burgmaster and Port Byron's Ava Mills — explained life to me doing just that. What really makes this story work is the art from The Citizen's staff photographer Kevin Rivoli, who had Ross dress up in a mash-up of hockey, lacrosse and golf equipment. While he looked a little silly at the time, major props to Ross for being a good sport and allowing Kevin to capture a great portrait. We definitely had some laughs while putting this together.
Falso's cameo: This is the only story I chose from 2019 that comes directly from game coverage, and it's the ultimate display of a championship attitude. En route to a state title, Skaneateles hockey goalie Chris Falso, a senior, gave up the net to sophomore counterpart Adam Casper for most of the Lakers' postseason run. Falso, an all-league selection, started the first game of playoffs and then didn't see the ice again until Skaneateles was comfortably ahead in the state championship four games later. When I asked a few teammates after the final game what it meant to see Falso in net for the last minutes of the season, each became emotional. They knew it wasn't easy for a senior goalie to take a backseat to a sophomore, but each expressed admiration that Falso supported the team anyway. While covering a championship team is always a cool experience, those genuine moments are what stick with me the most.
'Just another player': Speaking of hockey, this was a cool story on Carrissa Hlywa, a female playing on Auburn's boys team. Situations like this can be tricky for a handful of reasons. Among other things, Carrissa has to dress in her own locker room, while the bodychecking is more liberal with the boys than what's typically allowed with her girls teams. I appreciated how she laughed off the times she "got wrecked" by an opposing player, and coach Mike Lowe astutely pointed out that Carrissa isn't afraid to give it right back when she has the chance. Hockey is a great game, and credit to Auburn for allowing the best players to play, regardless of gender.
Triple threat: Triplets that all play the same sports? You don't see that everyday, but that's the case with the Mabbetts from Weedsport. They aren't identical, but Aidan, Connor and Owen do play identical sports of football, basketball and baseball. This was a unique experience for the simple fact that I've never interviewed four people (football and basketball coach Jon Sgarlata included) at once.
(Published March 11)