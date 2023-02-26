SYRACUSE — This season won't end with a sectional title, but the Weedsport boys basketball team still considers it a success.

Twenty wins, couple with a league title and a dramatic overtime victory in the penultimate game of the season is nothing to shrug off.

Nonetheless, Weedsport's season is over following a 71-47 loss to top-seeded Dolgeville on Sunday in the Section III, Class C semifinals.

It's the second straight year the Blue Devils eliminated the Warriors.

"This was probably the threshold," Warriors coach Jon Sgarlata said. "Once we got over the Tully hump and get to SRC Arena, it does feel a little bit like house money. You make it here and it's like a reward for your season.

"Falling short of here last year didn't feel like a failure because of all of our injuries. It's the same thing this year — I felt we had a pretty good team, but back in December we were not really good. We hoped to be a team that could compete with the best teams by the end of the year, and we got there. Despite being disappointed today, I think we'll look back and say we did really well all things considered."

It took nearly four minutes for Weedsport to erase its zero on the scoreboard, on Isaiah Richardson's bucket. While Dolgeville took time to find its own groove — the Blue Devils didn't score their first basket until the 3:30 mark of the first quarter — the No. 1 seed woke up in a hurry.

Weedsport trailed by nine at halftime, but the deficit "felt like much more."

"We were frustrated at the half," Sgarlata said. "It was almost a little hard to convince the team it wasn't that bad. We just had such a struggle in the first half. Our turnovers were a little self-inflicted. There was a little tightness and we did miss some easy shots early on. It became a bit of a disease for us."

Sam Holden, who capped the first half with a 3 in the final seconds, added another triple on the opening possession of the second half that cut the difference to six points.

That was as close as the Warriors came to evening the game. Dolgeville sharpshooter Michael Blaskey found his stroke in the third quarter, knocking down a pair of 3s to build the Blue Devils' advantage to double digits.

Weedsport's own offensive leader, senior Ryan Adams, ran hot in the fourth quarter with four 3s — including 3s on three straight possessions.

Those efforts, however, weren't enough to overcome Dolgeville's sizable lead.

Adams finished with a team-high 21 points, knocking down five 3s. Sixteen of those points came after halftime, as the Warriors searched for ways to get him involved.

"We've been balanced and I never want to rely on one guy, even though we do have talent that can do that," Sgarlata said. "We've had 1,000-point scorers. But I think the key to success is being balanced. Their defensive game plan is going to account for that.

"Ryan, having the length he does, can get his shot over people. But I don't think he got a lot of clean looks in the first half. We were trying to figure out where to put him and Isaiah in the first half to get a few more easy baskets, but just weren't able to."

Adams is a member of Weedsport's hefty group of seniors, which encapsulates four members of the starting lineup. Sgarlata will also lose point guard Lucio Cole (14 points), Holden, and center Troy Brown to graduation.

As he says goodbye to this class, Sgarlata commends those players for their contributions to the program — and overcoming unique circumstances as COVID interrupted their sophomore seasons — while looking forward to the next core of Warriors players.

"This was an important senior class," Sgarlata said. "When COVID hit and they had a shortened season (in 2020-21) and had an injury-filled season last year, we were a little worried whether we'd have enough to put this all together and win at the level our talent suggested. This senior class, being able to win like they did ... I think they established themselves as part of the legacy and they won't be forgotten."

Weedsport finishes 20-3.

