Dominant second half pushes Moravia boys basketball over Union Springs

MORAVIA — Two quick second half baskets from Union Springs trimmed Moravia's lead to four.

From that point on, the Blue Devils said, "Enough is enough."

Moravia boys basketball defeated Union Springs 69-47 on Wednesday night at Moravia High School, for the Blue Devils' second win over their Cayuga County and IAC division rival Wolves.

Though Moravia led throughout the game, Union Springs threatened in the minutes that sandwiched halftime. The Wolves' Damon Brown knocked down consecutive 3s in the final minute of the first half to cut the Blue Devils' lead to single digits. Then Union Springs scored five quick points, including a 3 by Collin Park, to start the second half and cut Moravia's lead to 35-31.

The Blue Devils didn't panic, and instead got to work. Moravia outscored Union Springs 34-16 in the final 15 minutes, due in large part to a 12-point third quarter by athletic guard Abram Wasileski.

"I really like the tempo the game turned into. It really went in our favor," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said. "I liked how our guys responded to the challenge. Springs came out and got a turnover and hit a 3 and easily could've grabbed the momentum, but our guys stepped up and rose to the occasion."

Wasileski finished with a team-high 23 points for Moravia. Kyler Proper was next in line with 18 points and Joe Baylor added 14.

Brown had 24 points for Union Springs while Park finished with 11.

Though he's not Moravia's leading scorer, Proper showed off his innate feel for the game, and why he's one of Section IV's most effective guards. On one sequence in the second quarter, Proper followed a 3 from the Wolves' Brown with a mid-range jump shot early in a shot clock. Seconds later, he disrupted a potential Wolves fast break with a steal, then individually transitioned the other way for an acrobatic layup.

Due to Moravia's depth, Proper's not counted on to be a scorer every possession, though that's not for lack of ability. Instead, Mulvaney credits his primary ball-handler for understanding the pulse of the game and exemplifying the team's unselfish nature.

"He could (average 20 points a game)," Mulvaney said. "I can't say enough good things about Kyler. He takes on a lot of pressure being our point guard, especially from me, but he does it with a smile and is just one of those guys who leads by example. He does what we ask him to do and cares about his teammates.

"That's the nice thing about this team. There's a lot of them that have that same mindset. They come together as a group and are willing to give up their own personal success for team success."

The Blue Devils are no strangers to expectations, and that's true even with a team that features only one senior (forward Logan Bell) in the starting lineup. Moravia reached the Section IV Class C championship game last year, bowing out to eventual state champion Newfield.

Moravia returned almost its entire roster for 2022-23 and looks forward to rectifying last season's exit.

"Challenging is a good way to put it, because some people put that pressure on these kids. Every season is different and brings its own challenges, so we just try to stick by our word of getting better every day and control what we can control," Mulvaney said. "As long as we put our best foot forward, we'll see where that takes us. As long as we know we played our best and cared about one another while doing it, I'll be happy."

Newfield, surely, will be one of the road blocks. The Trojans delivered Moravia its only loss of the season, a 19-point defeat for the Blue Devils, when the teams met on Jan. 13.

With Moravia claiming the IAC North Small Crown and Newfield winning the South Small, the foes are certain to face off at least once more for the IAC small school championship on Feb. 16.

Moravia (15-1) is back in action on Tuesday at home against Marathon. Union Springs (8-7) hosts Groton on Friday.

Gallery: Moravia handles Union Springs in boys basketball