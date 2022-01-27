Doubledays sign Auburn High alum Williams for 2022 season

The Auburn Doubledays continue to build their 2022 roster, and the latest addition comes with a local flavor.

Auburn native Brendan Williams was among a pair of signings announced on Thursday.

Williams, a right-handed pitcher, is a 2019 graduate of Auburn High where he played varsity baseball and ice hockey.

Last season, Williams appeared in nine games as a pitcher and started five. He finished with a 1-2 record and 3.82 ERA, striking out 43 batters in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

As a hitter, he batted .381 and led the Spartans with 22 walks.

Williams is set to pitch at UMass Lowell this spring.

The Doubledays also signed Rochester native Trey Brown, another UMass Lowell product.

Brown previously played at Monroe Community College, where the outfielder hit .427 with eight home runs and 92 RBIs in 82 games.

As a high school at Aquinas Institute in Rochester, Brown was an all-state selection and Section V champion.

Auburn begins its season at home on June 5.

