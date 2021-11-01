Down, not out: Two quick goals propel Skaneateles boys soccer to 11th section title

DEWITT — Skaneateles boys soccer's attempt at an 11th section title, and second straight, started out in the worst way.

The Lakers didn't flinch.

Skaneateles scored two goals in the game's first 15 minutes, which was enough to capture the Section III Class B title over Cazenovia 2-0 on Monday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.

The Lakers will move on to the state quarterfinals against Section IV champion Owego, with an unblemished 18-0 record. Skaneateles is now three wins away from its second straight Class B state title.

"No, it doesn't get old," Skaneateles coach Aaron Moss said. "It's another crew of kids that have been through the system and are buying into the culture of what we've built here. We enjoy the heck out of doing it and the results take care of themselves.

"These guys are good kids and good soccer players. As coaches it's been fun to watch their growth through the season.

The win did come with a cost. Senior Tylar Moss, the team's leading scorer, exited with an injury five minutes into the game and did not return.

A less experienced or talented team might've folded in such a scenario. Skaneateles did not.

Twelve minutes into the contest, a scramble just inside the Cazenovia goal box ended with Danny Ramsgard poked a shot past the goalkeeper for a 1-0 Skaneateles lead.

Only three minutes later, Owen Cheney redirected a shot by Wyatt Langford into the net for some insurance.

The sequence was a display of mettle by a team that's been there, done that.

"It's a never-say-die attitude," coach Moss said. "Five minutes into the game, we could've went in a completely different direction and said, 'Oh, poor me.' But they didn't and for that they deserve a ton of credit. They were mentally stronger and withstood some pressure."

Cazenovia didn't fold at the prospect of a two-goal deficit. Caz steadily began to pressure Skaneateles goalkeeper Luke Renaud and his defensive group.

There was some bend, but no break. Around the 15-minute mark, Cazenovia's JD Dolly skipped a shot a foot wide of the net that would've cut Skaneateles' lead in half.

Minutes later, Renaud made his best save of the night. Cazenovia was awarded an indirect kick, taken by Daniel Millson. Millson, from the right side of the field, lofted a ball over Skaneateles' wall to Ben McPherson on the left side. McPherson one-touched a sailing shot that seemed destined for the back of the goal.

Renaud had other ideas. Skaneateles' veteran goalkeeper leapt and knocked the ball out of bounds, and Skaneateles was able to clear away the ensuing corner kick.

In the second half, Skaneateles settled in offensively. Cheney, while he was held to one goal, had several dangerous chances that could've extended Skaneateles' lead. At worst though, the dynamic forward kept Cazenovia's defense on its toes and the ball away from his own net.

"I've spent a lot of years with him. He's dynamic. It's tough to keep coming up with superlatives," coach Moss said of Cheney. "His motor doesn't stop. He's a big, strong guy and is able to contort his body to certain positions to make things happen."

With another section title in tow, Skaneateles has its eyes on a larger prize: the program's third state title.

The journey will resume on Saturday against Owego.

