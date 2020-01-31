Ending tumultuous week, Auburn boys basketball returns to win column against Cortland

AUBURN — Ending a tumultuous week, Auburn is glad to be back on the court and back playing basketball.
Despite a depleted bench, the Maroons had enough in the tank to defeat Cortland 59-47 Friday at Auburn High School.
Auburn was playing its first game since last Friday, as Tuesday's scheduled game against Central Square was forfeited by the Maroons due to disciplinary issues involving members of the varsity team.
Only seven players were available for Auburn against the Purple Tigers, but the shortened bench made little difference in the end.
Offensively, the first half was a grind. The Maroons trailed by one point after the first quarter and were tied at 25 at halftime. Two of Auburn's regular starters, Troy Churney and Jay Baranick, helped pave the way for a more efficient second half. Baranick posted nine points after halftime, including a 3, and Churney had eight as the Maroons outscored Cortland 34-22 in the final 16 minutes to pull out the win.
The Maroons also received important contributions from some unusual sources. Freshman DeSean Strachan finished with 10 points, and eight came in the second half. Ryan Stewart and John Danczak both ended up with seven points and Jordan Wilson chipped in with six.
"They're good guys and they've gone against our starters every day for three months," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said of the players thrust into starting roles. "They got a chance to play tonight and I think offensively they played pretty relaxed. Guys finished when they could finish. I think they played with a lot of joy out there."
Churney came up just short of a triple-double, posting 18 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. Baranick ended up with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
"Jay and Troy, my captains, did such a great job of keeping the young kids calm and relaxed," Marsh said. "I said, 'Jay and Troy will find you. They may not look at you (for a pass), but they'll find you and you better be ready or the ball will bounce off your head.'"
Most importantly with a short bench, Auburn stayed out of foul trouble. In the second half, the Maroons committed only five fouls.
"With what we have now, we can't gamble as much," Marsh said. "They did a much better job in the second half."
Two weeks ago, Auburn owned a 9-3 record and was in prime position for a league title. Then a three-game losing streak followed, including the forfeit to Central Square. The Maroons are also now dealing with a smaller deck of cards roster-wise.
Marsh admits that because of those factors, expectations for the season have changed. He also doesn't anticipate calling up JV players to the varsity to fill out his bench until the JV schedule is over and sectionals begins.
Auburn still has a chance to host some sectional games with a few more wins. Right now, the goal is to continue to compete and have fun.
"A couple weeks ago we were in the running for a league title and now we're not," Marsh said. "The forfeit doesn't help us but we were probably out of it after the loss to (Jamesville-DeWitt). Going forward, I always want to try and have a winning season and have fun most importantly.
"We had a lot of fun tonight."
Auburn (10-6) travels to Oswego on Tuesday.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.