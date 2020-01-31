Ending tumultuous week, Auburn boys basketball returns to win column against Cortland

AUBURN — Ending a tumultuous week, Auburn is glad to be back on the court and back playing basketball.

Despite a depleted bench, the Maroons had enough in the tank to defeat Cortland 59-47 Friday at Auburn High School.

Auburn was playing its first game since last Friday, as Tuesday's scheduled game against Central Square was forfeited by the Maroons due to disciplinary issues involving members of the varsity team.

Only seven players were available for Auburn against the Purple Tigers, but the shortened bench made little difference in the end.

Offensively, the first half was a grind. The Maroons trailed by one point after the first quarter and were tied at 25 at halftime. Two of Auburn's regular starters, Troy Churney and Jay Baranick, helped pave the way for a more efficient second half. Baranick posted nine points after halftime, including a 3, and Churney had eight as the Maroons outscored Cortland 34-22 in the final 16 minutes to pull out the win.

The Maroons also received important contributions from some unusual sources. Freshman DeSean Strachan finished with 10 points, and eight came in the second half. Ryan Stewart and John Danczak both ended up with seven points and Jordan Wilson chipped in with six.