Entering sectional play, Cayuga County boasts thriving girls basketball programs

Auburn was playing in its third game in three nights and had every excuse to suffer its first loss of the calendar year.

The Maroons hosted Jamesville-DeWtt on Friday night, one of Section III's perennial girls basketball powers and a conference threat.

Trailing by nine points at the half, the Red Rams chipped away at Auburn's lead, outscoring the Maroons 12-7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Then Auburn turned to one of its top scoring threats, Leah Middleton, who scored four of the Maroons' six points in OT to secure the win.

"I thought we played OK but it was certainly not one of our better games," Auburn coach Al Giannone said in a phone interview Monday. "But to beat them in overtime, it was a high. It was great for our kids to play in a close game against a good team and come out on top."

The Maroons came out on top far more often than not during the 2021-22 regular season. After starting the year 2-2 — with both losses coming to Class B Marcellus — Auburn has reeled off 16 straight wins.

In the process, the Maroons won the Salt City Athletic Conference title and looks likely to own the No. 1 seed in the Section III Class A tournament (brackets will be announced Wednesday morning).

Auburn went 6-3 in its shortened 2020-21 season, so another winner wasn't out of the realm of possibility. Acknowledging that a coach never really knows until the season begins, Giannone said he believed prior to the season that he could have a solid group.

"We get contributions from a lot of different players in a lot of different ways," Giannone said. "We rebound the ball well. We pass the ball pretty well. We're a pretty good defensive team. Last year we had a good season too, and I thought we had a good group coming back and the potential was there."

Their surge this season has been emblematic of the Cayuga County area's growing excellence in girls basketball.

Moravia (Class C), Skaneateles (Class B), Union Springs (Class C) and Weedsport (Class C) have all made appearances on the NYSSWA's weekly state rankings. Southern Cayuga has put together a 12-win season, while Cato-Meridian recorded its first 8-win season in six years.

The Wolves, in particular look as primed as any for a sectional run under the stewardship of coach Andy Kalet.

Kalet, coincidentally, played under and coached with Giannone before taking over the Union Springs varsity program. The Wolves have racked up 18 wins this season and will play for the IAC small school championship on Friday.

He's seen up close the growth of girls basketball in the region.

"There's more girls putting in the time and putting in the work, and the sport has really grown with that said," Kalet said following last Friday's win over Southern Cayuga. "For us that's what it is — time in the gym and putting basketball ahead of other things to get better at it. They care about each other, and as far as having success ... you've gotta be together. We're a tight group."

Cayuga County has not been home to a sectional champion in girls basketball since 2013, when Weedsport captured the Section III Class C-2 title. In the years since, there's been several near-misses.

The Warriors have had several contenders since their last championship including the 2019-20 team that lost in the Class C final, but none have overcome the hump.

Moravia made an appearance in the Section IV Class C final on the heels of a 19-game winning streak in 2015-16, but fell to Watkins Glen by six points in the championship.

Kalet's Wolves had a surprise run to the Section IV Class C final in 2019-20, upsetting top-seeded Newfield in the process. But Union Springs was denied a title that season by Unatego.

Giving teams an opportunity this year are a young crop of talented players. Auburn has juniors Middleton, Lexi Alberici and Kylie Guarino, while heady point guard Peyton Maneri is only a sophomore.

Union Springs, led by Kailey Kalet, Payton Gilbert and Danielle Waldron, is another junior-heavy squad. Six of the Wolves' nine rostered players are juniors.

Moravia is one of the county's younger groups. Jack-of-all-trades Chloe Hanson is a junior, while important contributors like Allison Kehoe, Gabby Heim, Jordan Smith and Olivia Genson are all underclassman.

Southern Cayuga's single-senior roster has freshman Charli Bennett leading the way.

Of the group, Weedsport is the most veteran-laden. Seniors like Sarah Carroll and Mariah Quigley have been through the ups and downs, but Morgan Flask (junior), Molly Milton (sophomore), and Lauren DeJohn (sophomore) are also playing key minutes.

Each team in the county will have an opportunity to participate in sectional play (Section III is doing an open tournament), and Auburn and Union Springs are the likely top seeds in each conference. Weedsport is a projected No. 3 seed, according to highschoolsportstats.com.

As Giannone points out though, one slip-up could be a season-ender.

"We're 18-2, but if we fall asleep and walk into a game not ready to play, we could be out in the first round," Giannone said. "We're really stressing to work day by day and play as if we're playing the best team every time we play."

In other news:

Section IV's IAC conference released its all-league teams on Tuesday.

The first team for North Small School Division is made up entirely of Cayuga County players: Union Springs’ Kailey Kalet, Payton Gilbert and Danielle Waldron, Moravia’s Kate Baylor and Southern Cayuga’s Charli Bennett.

The Blue Devils’ Chloe Hanson and Allison Kehoe were selected for the second team, while the Chiefs’ Avrey Colton also received a second-team nod.

Moravia’s Olivia Genson and Jordan Smith, Union Springs’ Ella Johnson and Southern Cayuga’s Circe Perez were all picked as honorable mentions.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

